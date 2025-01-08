Pitt Football Lands in Top 6 For WPIAL 4-Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are always after the best talent in the region and are getting closer to landing a top player in the WPIAL.
Imani Christian Class of 2026 athlete David Davis announced his top six schools on Twitter, which included Pitt, rivals in Cincinnati, Penn State and West Virginia, plus Michigan State and Nebraska.
Davis also held offers from SEC schools in Kentucky and Tennessee, MAC schools in Akron, Kent State, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo, as well as Duke and Maryland.
On3 rates Davis as a four-star, No. 216 in the Class of 2026, the No. 17 athlete and No. 7 in Pennsylvania. 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN rate him as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 19 at his position and No. 9 recruit in the state and Rivals ranking him the No. 30 athlete in the nation and No. 11 in Pennsylvania.
Davis has visited Pitt numerous times, including for the comeback victory, 38-34 over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home in Week 3, for the Spring Game, and against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry in Week 2 of 2023.
He led Imani Christian to a 11-1 record, a 6-0 record in the WPIAL AAA Allegheny 7 Conference and to the WPIAL 3A Semifinals.
Davis stands 6-foot and 190 pounds and can excel in either the secondary or in the backfield. He breaks tackles and uses his speed to get away from opposing defensive players. He also has great awareness, which allows him to excel in the return game, in both punts and kickoffs.
Penn State is also competing with Pitt for his signature, hosting him many times for games and other visits as well.
Pitt will look to fend off their rivals and others as they try to secure the commitment of one of the more talented players in the region, going forward.
WPIAL Class of 2026 with Pitt Offers
Davieon Taylor-Aliquippa, LB
Colsen Gatten-Central Catholic, LB/ATH
Brendan Alexander-Central Valley, OL/DL
Matt Sieg-Fort Cherry, QB/S (Penn State Commit)
David Davis-Imani Christian, DB/RB
Da'Ron Barksdale-Steel Valley, ATH
Kyshawn Robinson-Westinghouse (City League) (Top 6)
Reston Lehman-Peters Township, EDGE/OLB
Lawrence Timmons-Pine Richland, DB
