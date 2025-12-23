Pitt Volleyball Lands Huge Transfer from Penn State

Less than a week after the Pitt Panthers' volleyball team lost in the semifinals, the program got some good news for next season.

Setter Izzy Starck announced her commitment to the Pitt Panthers volleyball team on social media. Starck was previously at Penn State.

History with Penn State

Starck's freshman year wasn't the typical one. Despite being in her first year, Starck was a huge piece of Penn State's run to win the 2024 national championship.

The 6'1 setter put up 1,483 assists, 342 digs, 112 kills and 99 blocks in her freshman season. These impressive stats won her the AVCA National Freshman of the Year award and a Second Team All-American spot.

The following season, Starck only played in a few games before announcing her departure from the team. In a statement, Starck said that she had been dealing with mental health issues and her decision was a necessary one.

What This Sets Up

Pitt volleyball has been a perennial Final Four team these past five years, but hasn't been able to get over the hump. Even with Olivia Babcock being recognized as the best player in the country, Pitt got swept in this year's Final Four by lower-seeded Texas A&M, who were also the eventual champions.

With questions of Babcock's chances of ever winning a national championship as she enters her final year of eligibility, Pitt is clearly going all in. Babcock herself was AVCA National Freshman of the Year in 2023, and now has a fellow winner setting her up.

Dec 18, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers right side hitter Olivia Babcock (5) serves during the second set against the Texas A&M Aggies in a 2025 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship semifinal match at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On top of this, the recruiting class coming in will also be great additions. The five players signed in November make up the highest ranked class in program history. As Babcock and Starck have proven, freshman can contribute a lot to a winning team.

Pitt's starting setter for the 2025 season, Brooke Mosher, is a redshirt senior who is graduating. Starck will be able to fit in the starting lineup while Pitt will also have Haiti Tautua'a and freshman Isabelle Hope as backup options for setting.

Starck will have at least two years of eligibility left to play for the Panthers.

