Pitt Women's Basketball G Suffers Gruesome Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers women's basketball lost of their best players early on to an injury in their battle with rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on the road.
Panthers junior guard Amiya Jenkins was playing defense on the Mountaineers' first possession when she fell to the floor, screaming in pain and grabbing her left knee.
She received immediate medical attention from the Pitt staff and head coach Tory Verdi went over to tend to her as well. West Virginia medical staff came over and helped Jenkins as well, including carrying her off the court.
The Panthers on the bench and those on the court immediately fell distraught at the scene of their teammate in such pain, signaling the severity of the injury.
Jenkins played well in the first two games for Pitt this season, scoring 10 points in the blowout win vs. Canisius in the season opener on Nov. 5 and then dropping a team-high 19 points and grabbing six rebounds in the 64-61 win against Bucknell on Nov. 9, both at home.
Jenkins spent the past two seasons with Kentucky, averaging 15.7 mintues, 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, respectively, while shooting 39.8% from the field, 26.1% from 3-point range and 67.4% from the foul line.
She played sparingly as a freshman in the 2022-23 season, averaging 8.9 minutes, 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game, respectively, while shooting 37.0% from the field and 67.7% from the free throw line in 26 games.
Jenkins saw more playing time as a sophomore last season, averaging 22.6 minutes, 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, respectively, while making 41.1% of her field goal attempts, 32.1% of her 3-point attempts and 67.2% of her free throw attempts.
Hailing from Lexington, Ky., Jenkins played for Anderson County High School, where she led her team to a 30-5 record as a senior in 2021-22, while averaging 20.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.9 assists per game, respectively.
She also shot 53% from the field, 45% from deep and 73% from the foul line, helping her earn 2021 MaxPreps Kentucky Player of the year.
Jenkins joined Pitt this offseason with another Kentucky teammate in senior guard Brooklynn Miles, who is an imporant member of the backcourt for the program this season.
The duo were two of five transfers who came to Pitt heading into Verdi's second season. This includes redshirt sophomore guard Mikayla Johnson from Colorado, senior forward MaKayla Elmore from Clemson and graduate student center Khadija Faye.
