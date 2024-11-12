Pitt Reveals Depth Chart vs. Clemson

Inside The Panthers

The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart vs. Clemson Tigers.

Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Brandon George (30) celebrates and interception against the Syracuse Orange during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of their Week 12 matchup vs. the No. 17 Clemson Tigers.

There are no changes to the depth chart for this second week, despite back-to-back losses to then ranked No. 20 SMU on the road in Week 10, 48-25, and to Virginia at home in Week 11, 24-19.

Pitt did move their offensive line around in the game vs. Virginia. Redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer moved from right tackle to left tackle, redshirt junior Terrence Enos Jr. moved from left tackle to left guard and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Montgomery earned his first collegiate start at right tackle.

Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein and senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield both departed vs. the Cavaliers in the third quarter. Holstein suffered a late hit from a Cavaliers linebacker and Mumpfield hit the turf hard on his helmet.

They will face off against the Tigers at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 16. The Panthers will honor their seniors prior to kickoff, as this is their final home game of the season.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Clemson

Offense

Quarterback 
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Rodney Hammond Jr.
Daniel Carter
Derrick Davis Jr.

Wide Receiver 
Kenny Johnson  
Censere "C.J." Lee 

Wide Receiver 
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or 
Benny Haselrig

Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds

Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas 

Left Tackle
Terrence Enos Jr. 
Isaiah Montgomery

Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby 
Jason Collier Jr. 

Center
Lyndon Cooper 
Terrence Moore 

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta 

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jackson Brown

Defense 

Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or 
Maverick Gracio

Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
OR Nakhi Johnson
OR Francis Brewu
OR Anthony Johnson

Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR 
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald


Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass

Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Jeremiah Marcelin

Money Linebacker 
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
Jeremiah Marcelin

Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr. 

Cornerback 
Ryland Gandy 
Tamon Lynum

Cornerback 
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or 
Tamarion Crumpley 

Specialists

Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess

Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula 
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield

Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

