Pitt Reveals Depth Chart vs. Clemson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of their Week 12 matchup vs. the No. 17 Clemson Tigers.
There are no changes to the depth chart for this second week, despite back-to-back losses to then ranked No. 20 SMU on the road in Week 10, 48-25, and to Virginia at home in Week 11, 24-19.
Pitt did move their offensive line around in the game vs. Virginia. Redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer moved from right tackle to left tackle, redshirt junior Terrence Enos Jr. moved from left tackle to left guard and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Montgomery earned his first collegiate start at right tackle.
Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein and senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield both departed vs. the Cavaliers in the third quarter. Holstein suffered a late hit from a Cavaliers linebacker and Mumpfield hit the turf hard on his helmet.
They will face off against the Tigers at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 16. The Panthers will honor their seniors prior to kickoff, as this is their final home game of the season.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Clemson
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Rodney Hammond Jr.
Daniel Carter
Derrick Davis Jr.
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Censere "C.J." Lee
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or
Benny Haselrig
Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds
Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Left Tackle
Terrence Enos Jr.
Isaiah Montgomery
Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby
Jason Collier Jr.
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Terrence Moore
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jackson Brown
Defense
Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or
Maverick Gracio
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
OR Nakhi Johnson
OR Francis Brewu
OR Anthony Johnson
Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass
Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Jeremiah Marcelin
Money Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
Jeremiah Marcelin
Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy
Tamon Lynum
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or
Tamarion Crumpley
Specialists
Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess
Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield
Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt HC Deems ACC Best Conference
- Takeaways: Ish Leggett Excelling for Pitt
- Pitt Dominates Gardner-Webb in Victory
- 5-Star Pitt Basketball Target Commits to Arkansas
- Pitt Volleyball Remains Ranked No. 1
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt