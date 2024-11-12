5-Star Pitt Basketball Target Commits to Arkansas
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers missed out on their top target in the Class of 2025, who chose to commit to Arkansas.
Meleek Thomas, a five-star guard, announced his commitment to the Razorbacks over the Panthers and the UConn Huskies, who he named in his final three schools back on Nov. 4.
Thomas is a Pittsburgh native and played his first three seasons of high school basketball at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, Pa. up in Beaver County, about 35-40 miles northwest of Pitt's campus.
He averaged 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game, respectively in the 2023-24 season while shooting 57% from the field, 38% from 3-point range and 78% from the free-throw line.
His work with former teammate and Pitt freshman Brandin Cummings, made for the best duo not just in the WPIAL, but in the commonwealth too. They won back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A Championships together.
Thomas grew his relationship with the Pitt coaching staff during his time in Pittsburgh, particularly head coach Jeff Capel and assistant coach Jason Capel. He also came to a number of games throughout last season to watch the team, along with Cummings, and made his official visit in March.
Still, it wasn't enough as he chooses to play for Arkansas and their new head coach, John Calipari, who recruited Thomas at Kentucky last season.
Most recruiting experts predicted that Thomas would chose Arkansas over staying home at Pitt or joining the back-to-back National Champions in UConn.
On3 had four writers pick Thomas to commit to Arkansas, 247Sports had Travis Branham and Connor Godison give a "Crystal Ball" and a "7" or "High" Rating for him to join the Razorbacks and Rivals had six writers predict him to commit there.
Thomas transferred to play for Overtime Elite in Atlanta and joined former Pitt target and Pittsburgh native in four-star wing Amari Evans, who committed to Tennessee back on Nov. 1.
Pitt also missed out on four-star guards in Derek Dixon, who plays for Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., and Isaiah Denis, who plays for Davidson Day School in Davidson, N.C., as they both committed to North Carolina on Sept. 27 and Nov. 2, respectively.
Two more four-stars in wing Davion Hannah chose not to go on on his official visit to Pitt on Oct. 19, cutting them from his final list, and four-star forward Niko Bundalo didn't include Pitt in his last four schools.
Four-star wing Cornelius "C.J." Ingram II out of Hawthorne High School in Hawthorne, Fla. had Pitt in his top 10 schools, but decided to commit to Florida, where his dad played football.
Pitt has one commitment in the Class of 2025 in four-star guard Omari Witherspoon who plays for St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.
