Pitt Soccer Star Earns USWNT U-23 Call-up
PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt Panthers soccer star has excelled so far in their professional career and is receiving a chance at the international level.
The United States Women's National Team announced their Under-23 training camp roster, with former Pitt women's soccer forward Sarah Schupansky making it. The camp will take place March 31-April 7 in Los Angeles.
Schupansky played for nearby North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Pa., where she won back-to-back WPIAL Class 4A titles as a junior and senior, 2019 and 2020. She also led her team to two PIAA Class 4A Quarterfinals appearances in 2017 and 2019 and the Championship Match in 2020.
She finished her high school career with 57 career goals, scoring 23 goals as a junior in 2019 and 21 goals as a senior in 2020. She earned 2020 United Soccer Coaches All-American honors and 2020 Moe Rosensteel Award in 2020.
Schupansky enrolled midyear in 2021 and started 17 of the 18 games she played that season. She ranked second on the Panthers with seven goals and six assists and tied for second with two game-winning goals.
She started 21 of 22 games as a sophomore in 2022, where she helped Pitt to a 14-5-3 (W-L-D) overall record and a 5-3-2 ACC record, as they made the ACC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
Schupansky scored seven goals and made a team-high eight assists in 2022. Her best game came in a 7-0 blowout of Kent State on Aug. 31, where she scored two goals and made three assists.
She also played a big role in the NCAA Tournament, scoring a goal and creating an assist on the go-ahead goal in Pitt's 2-1 win over Georgetown in the Second Round, as they made the Sweet 16.
Schupansky started 22 of the 24 games she played in as a junior in 2023, finishing with 11 goals and making 14 assists, tying the program record. She was the first Panther that earned All-ACC First Team honors.
She had three games where she scored twice and made a career-high three assists in the 6-0 road win over Sryacuse on Oct. 14.
Schpansky also had a great NCAA Tournament, scoring a goal and making an assist in the 6-0 home win vs. Ohio State in the First Round, making two assists in the comeback, 4-3 win over No. 2 Arkansas on the road in the Second Round and adding another assist in the 3-0 win over No. 6 Memphis in the Sweet 16.
She would have her best season for Pitt as a senior in 2024, starting all 18 games, scoring eight goals and making 15 assists.
Schupansky led the NCAA in assists and assists per game (0.83), breaking the program record. She also ranked tied for 34th in the country with 29 points and 22nd with 1.61 points per game.
She tied a program record of four assists in the 6-1 win over Dartmouth on Sept. 5 and became the first Pitt player to record more than 100 points in the win over Merchyhurst on Sept. 8.
Schupansky finished her career under head coach Randy Waldrum with 78 starts and 43 assists, both program records.
NJ/NY Gotham FC of the NWSL signed Schupansky to a multiyear contract on Dec. 23, that is guaranteed through December 2026 with a mutual option for 2027.
Schupansky has started the past two games for Gotham FC and will hope that her performances keep improving as a young professional.
