Pitt Soccer Star Earns USWNT U-23 Call-up

MASSIVE congratulations to @Pitt_WSOC alum @sarahschupansky for making the #USWNT U-23 training camp roster!



The camp will run from March 31-April 7 in Los Angeles. U.S. Soccer announced that Lisa Cole will lead the camp.



Congratulations, Sarah! HAIL! @pghsoccernow pic.twitter.com/Q61IJdQagj