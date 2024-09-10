Darrelle Revis Recommends Pitt's New AD
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers legend Darrelle Revis achieved great levels of success throughout his career and wants to ensure that the college he attended will continue to do so with a new athletic director.
University of Pittsburgh Joan Gabel announced the departure of Heather Lyke from her position as athletic director after seven years in the position and that her administration wants to go in a new direction going forward.
Revis chose to advocate for Chris LaSala, who holds the title of Associate Athletic Director, Football Administration at Pitt, to get an interview for the vacant athletic director position.
LaSala joined Pitt in 1997 as director of football operations, earned the posiiton of assistant athletic director in 2000 and then won a promotion to associate athletic director in 2016.
LaSala also hails from Aliquippa, where Revis starred in high school. He led Aliquippa to two WPIAL Class 2A Titles in 2000 and 2003 and then won the PIAA Class 2A Title in 2003 to cap it off, scoring five touchdowns himself in the game.
At Pitt (2004-06), he played as a cornerback and punt returner, earning first-team All-American Freshman honors in 2004, placing on the first-team All-Big East in both 2005 and 2006 and making it as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, honoring the best defensive back in the country, in 2006.
One of his best highlights at Pitt was his famous punt return against West Virginia in the 2006 Backyard Brawl. He broke a number of tackles for one of the most impressive punt returns in Pitt history, despite the 45-27 loss to a bitter rival.
Revis' former head coach at Pitt, Dave Wannstedt, also supported LaSala for athletic director. Wannstedt served as head coach at Pitt for six seasons from 2005-10 and worked extensively with LaSala during that time.
LaSala is an internal hire that makes sense for Pitt going forward, with his nearly 30 years of experience in the athletics administration at the university and his work with the football team, the sport that generates the most revenue.
Jennifer Tuscano, who has spent nearly two decades with Pitt, is the interim Athletic Director in Lyke's place. She held the titles of Executive Associate Athletic Director and Sport Administration Senior Woman Administrator, overlooking the wrestling, men's soccer, women's basketball and softball programs.
