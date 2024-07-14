Pitt's Jeff Capel Watching 5-Star 2025 Target
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers men's basketball head coach Jeff Capel is on the road recruiting this weekend and watching an important recruit for the Class of 2025.
Capel attended the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) Event, Peach Jam, at Augusta, S.C. which takes place from July 13-21. Many of the best high school recruits compete at Pearl Jam, with many head coaches and coaching assistants working to land those players.
He specifically watched five-star guard Meleek Thomas, who was playing for New Heights Lightning NYC, his Nike EYBL team, as they took on Houston Hoops 17U.
Capel was one of a number of head coaches in attendance for the game, including UConn's Dan Hurley, Kansas' Bill Self, Alabama's Nate Oats, Virginia's Tony Bennett, Maryland's Kevin Willard, Tennessee's Rick Barnes, Texas Tech's Grant McCasland and Minnesota's Ben Johnson.
Thomas starred for Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa., north of Pittsburgh in Beaver County, winning back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA state titles, as they've dominated Pennsylvania in more recent years.
He averaged 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game, respectively last season, while shooting 57% from the field, 38% from 3-point range and 78% from the free-throw line.
His work with former teammate and Pitt Class of 2024 recruit, Brandin Cummings, made for the best duo not just in the WPIAL, but in the commonwealth too. Pitt fans would love to not just see Cummings play at the Petersen Events Center, but Thomas too.
Pitt is one of the teams that has a good shot of landing Thomas, due to his hometown connection.
He made an official visit to Pitt back in March and grew his relationship with the coaching staff, particularly Capel and. his assistant coach/brother Jason Capel. He also came to a number of games throughout the season to watch Pitt, along with Cummings.
Thomas took two official visits in June to other programs, including back-to-back National Champions UConn, June 19-21, and then Arkansas the following week, June 25-27.
He previously made visits to Auburn Jan. 12 and Kentucky on Feb. 2. With John Calipari leaving for Arkansas, Kentucky is out on Thomas going forward.
Thomas also transferred to Overtime Elite in Atlanta, where he'll play his senior season of high school basketball.
He'll join another fellow Class of 2025 Pittsburgh native/Pitt target at Overtime Elite in Amari Evans. Evans, who is a four-star guard, played for Bishop Canevin in Pittsburgh as a freshman, before ending up at Overtime Elite. Evans also plays for New Heights Lightning NYC,
Thomas is one of a few Class of 2025 guards that Pitt is after, along with four-star guards Derek Dixon, Isaiah Denis and Evans.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Duo Excels in Wizards Summer League Opener
- Pitt Lands 2025 Four-Star OL Commit
- Pitt Ranks Top of College Football Mount Rushmore
- Pitt Football Misses Out on Two 2025 Recruits
- Pitt Basketball NBA Summer League Schedule
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt