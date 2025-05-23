US Olympic Flag Team Could Include Pitt Panthers Star
In a recent report, a Pitt Panthers star was named among a handful of college football players who could particularly well-equipped to represent the United States in a new team event set to kick off in the 2028 Olympics to be held in Los Angeles.
First, digging into the details of the emerging event for those who haven't tracked the recent developments on the topic...
The US sport making its debut in the next Olympics will be flag football. There will be both men's and women's events. Notably, on Tuesday, May 20, the NFL voted on whether current NFL players will be permitted to participate in the new Olympic event. This was a question that had been lingering unanswered, leaving many wondering how it would shake out in the near future.
The NFL's decision-makers granted that opportunity for the nation's pro football players will be eligible to compete in the US flag football team. Previously, it was unclear if the nation's best would be allowed to risk injury in the international competition.
With that decision going public, Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports mulled over current college football players who could be reaching their prime by the time 2028 arrives - which is often the case for players in their mid-to-late 20s — and in turn, could be strong contenders for the nation's first Flag Football team battling international opponents.
Among the list of five generated in the CBS Sports report was Panthers star Desmond Reid. In the context of flag football, Reid's all-purpose back nature is an excellent fit for that brand of competition.
Coming out of much-lesser-known Western Carolina, many underestimated the Pitt newcomer out of the gate due to his small stature (5-8, 170). However, it wasn't long before his spectacularly sudden, ultra-twitchy, stop-on-a-dime ability, quick-accelerating nature shined bright from the get-go.
It was good enough for 8.9 yards per carry and 488 total yards (rushing, receiving and returning) and three touchdowns. So long as he remains relatively healthy this year, he has every opportunity to improve on his totals last year — 966 rushing yards, 579 receiving yards and 159 return yards for 10 touchdowns combines.
The next big thing emerging from the always-dynamic-and-dominant Ohio State receiver roster.
Smith is the only receiver to be the number one overall prospect dating back through every recruiting class with star rankings in the modern recruiting era by 247Sports (from 1999 through 2026). He immediately lived up to the hype with 76 catches for 1,315 yards and six touchdowns last season as a true freshman.
Alongside Reid and Smith was linebacker Harold Perkins out of LSU, a True Freshman All-American (Pro Football Focus) out of the gate, recording 147 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, seven pass breakups, two interceptions, and an impressive seven forced fumbles across his first two seasons.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Ohio State's Caleb Downs rounded out the five listed. Downs was the SEC Freshman of the Year and Second Team All-American at Alabama in 2023, and a unanimous First Team All-American and national champion at Ohio State in 2024.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Lands WPIAL Star, Marshall Decommit
- Pitt Football Offer Report: 2026 RB Jamal Rule
- Pitt Football Offers 2026 Big Ten Commit
- 4-Star WR Cancels SEC Trip, Books Pitt Official Visit
- Pitt Baseball Outlasts Louisville, Advances in ACC Tournament
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt