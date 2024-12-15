WATCH: Pitt Volleyball Discusses Elite Eight Win vs. Kentucky
PITTSBURGH -- No. 1 Pitt Panthers volleyball swept No. 3 Kentucky in the Elite Eight at the Petersen Events Center, earning another appearance in the Final Four.
This marks the fourth straight Final Four for Pitt, the longest streak of any Division I team. They will look to make their first National Title match and win the National Title for the first time as well.
Pitt built a big lead in the first set, but would have to hold off Kentucky late for the 25-22 victory.
The Panthers then fell behind early in the second set, 5-1, but would sty in it to make it just a one-point deficit at 14-13. The Wildcats would build a 22-16 lead off of an 8-3 run, but freshman libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer starred, leading the Panthers back into the lead.
Kentucky tied it back up at 23-23, but Pitt would take advantage of an attack error and senior setter Rachel Fairbanks won the set on a service ace.
Both teams battled in the third set at 10-10, but the Panthers would pull away with a 7-2 run to make it 17-12 and force a timeout from the Wildcats.
Kentucky tried to come back, but Pitt held them off for a 25-17 set victory and the sweep.
Sixth year outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez made seven kills and four digs in the win. Fellow outside hitter in sophomore Torrey Stafford made six kills and eight digs herself.
Sophomore right side Olivia Babcock led the Panthers with 13 kills, hit .375, made seven digs and three blocks in the sweep of the Wildcats.
Redshirt junior Bre Kelley made eight kills, hit .500 and led the Panthers with five digs. Fairbanks made 31 assists, helping the Panthers to a .333 hitting percentage, while senior libero/defensive specialist Emmy Klika made nine digs to lead.
Vazquez Gomez, Klika, Fairbanks and graduate student outside hitter/serving specialist Cat Flood played their final match at home in their careers, as they look to go out with a National Title.
Pitt Volleyball Press Conference Following Win vs. Kentucky
Kentucky Volleyball Press Conference Following Loss to Pitt
Pitt will play the winner of No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 2 Stanford in the Final Four on Dec. 19.
