WATCH: Pitt Volleyball Discusses Sweet 16 Win vs. Oregon
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt volleyball had to fight until the very end, but they managed to pull out a five-set win over No. 4 Oregon in the Sweet 16 at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers (31-2) make it five straight appearances in the Elite Eight dating back to the 2020-21 season. It is also their second win over the Ducks (24-8), who they swept in the season opener in Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 30.
Pitt won the first set and third set and Oregon would build big leads in the second set and fourth set, holding off late rallies from Pitt to win those periods. Pitt would take a lead in the fifth set and after Oregon battled back, they went on a late run to get the victory.
Sophomore right side Olivia Babcock finished with a career-high 31 kills and 12 digs for her third career/season double-double. She also hit .290 and made three blocks in the win.
Her 31 kills are the most in a Pitt NCAA Tournament match and in the 25-point scoring era (2008-Present) in Pitt history. It is also tied for the seventh most in a match in Pitt history.
Senior setter Rachel Fairbanks made 54 assists and added 12 digs for a double-double. Those 54 assists rank second most in an NCAA Tournament match in Pitt history, her season-high and the second most in her career.
Sophomore Torrey Stafford also had a double-double, 14 kills and 12 digs, and both senior libero/defensive specialist Emmy Klika and sixth year outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez added 12 digs and 13 digs, respectively
The 71 digs Pitt had as a team rank the third most in an NCAA Tournament match.
Redshirt junior middle blocker Bre Kelley finished with 12 kills, hit .400 and made eight blocks and two solo blocks, which rank tied for third most and second most in an NCAA Tournament match in Pitt history.
Pitt head coach Dan Fisher, Babcock and Fairbanks spoke after the match on what went well, what Oregon did that forced it to five sets and other topics about the match.
Pitt Volleyball Press Conference
Oregon head coach Matt Ulmer, senior defensive specialist Daley McClellan and redshirt senior middle blocker Onye Ofoegbu spoke on the loss to Pitt, their season overall and what they'll miss most about playing.
Oregon Volleyball Press Conference
Pitt volleyball faces No. 3 Kentucky in the Elite Eight at 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 14 for a spot in the Final Four.
