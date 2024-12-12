Pitt DB Officially Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have lost another player to the transfer portal following the end of the regular season.
Pitt redshirt freshman defensive back Jaremiah Anglin Jr. announced on Twitter that he is leaving the program for the transfer portal. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
"I want to say thanks you to the University of Pittsburgh for giving me an opportunity to play," Anglin wrote in his statement. "I want to thank coach Duzz and coach Collins for taking me in with open arms. Even though everything did not go as planned, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ never lets me down. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left."
Anglin played as a safety for Lake Wales High School in Lake Wales, Fla. and was a Class of 2023 recruit.
On3 and ESPN both rated him as a four-star, with On3 ranking him No. 222 in the nation, No. 20 safety and No. 45 in Florida, while ESPN had him No. 22 at his position and No. 67 in the state. 247Sports and Rivals both had him as a three-star.
Pitt secondary coach Archie Collins recruited Anglin heavily in high school and brought him on an official visit, but he ultimately chose to play for Kentucky.
Anglin played in the spring season for the Wildcats, but severe injuries kept him from playing at all in the regular season.
He tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and suffered a partial meniscus tear that sidelined him for nine months. He had surgery for the ACL and meniscus tear in June 2023, but also chose to get labrum/shoulder surgery in September 2023.
Anglin then entered the transfer portal following spring practices in 2024 and landed with Pitt.
He didn't play in any games for the Panthers this past season and will look for more playing time elsewhere.
Anglin is the 12th player to depart from Pitt for the transfer portal following the end of the regular season.
He is the second defensive back to do so, joining redshirt junior Noah Biglow, and the second player who came from another school and then re-entered the transfer portal, in fellow redshirt freshman David Ojiegbe, who came from Clemson and left Pitt.
The other transfer portal departures include wide receivers in redshirt freshman Lamar Seymore and redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds, running backs in senior Rodney Hammond Jr. and redshirt freshmanMontravius Lloyd, plus redshirt juniors in quarterback Nate Yarnell, offensive lineman Terrence Mooreand defensive linemen Nakhi Johnson and Elliot Donald.
Walk-on and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Thomas Aden also entered the transfer portal.
