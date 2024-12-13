WATCH: Pitt Volleyball Ready for Kentucky in Elite Eight
PITTSBURGH -- No. 1 Pitt Volleyball has a short turnaround, but they're ready to face No. 3 Kentucky in the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament at the Petersen Events Center on Dec. 14.
Pitt swept Morehead State in the First Round on Dec. 6 and No. 8 Oklahoma in the Second Round on Dec. 7, with both matches at the Petersen Events Center.
They were able to host at the same venue for the Sweet 16 (Third Round) and the Elite Eight (Quarterfinals), as they hosted those matches at Fitzgerald Field House in 2021 and 2023.
Pitt faced a great challenge in No. 4 Oregon, who they swept in the season opener on the road on Aug. 30.
The Ducks pushed the Panthers to the brink, forcing five sets after holding off comebacks from the Panthers in the second set and the fourth set.
Pitt would start off well in the fifth set, 5-0, but Oregon tied it back up at 8-8. Pitt eventually broke away from Oregon and won the period 15-12, to make their fifth straight Elite Eight.
The Panthers are looking to make their fourth straight Final Four, but they'll face a great challenge in the Wildcats.
Kentucky finished the regular season 20-7 and 14-2 in the SEC, giving them the conference title. They started the season 6-6, but would win 14 of their final 15 games and are currently on a 14 match winning streak.
They swept Cleveland State in the First Round and defeated No. 6 Minnesota in four sets at home in the Second Round.
Kentucky then defeated SEC rival No. 7 Missouri in four sets in the Sweet 16, their third win over them this season, to make their first Elite Eight since they won their first ever National Title in the 2020-21 season.
Pitt head coach Dan Fisher, sixth year outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez and redshirt junior middle blocker Bre Kelley spoke on the matchup.
Vazquez Gomez will play in her final home game for the program against Kentucky, while Kelley suffered her season-ending injury in 2023 vs. Kentucky on the road.
Pitt Volleyball Press Conference
Kentucky head coach Craig Skinner and seniors in libero Eleanor Beavin and outside hitter Erin Lamb also spoke about their matchup with Pitt.
Kentucky Volleyball Press Conference
