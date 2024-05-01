Pitt Loses Transfer DL Target to ACC Foe
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers saw a transfer defensive line target commit to another ACC school, ending their pursuit of him.
Youngstown State defensive lineman Deamontae Diggs announced on his Twitter that he committed to Cal. According to the graphic he posted, it lists him as an outside linebacker, meaning he'll switch positions once he goes to Cal.
Diggs has local ties to western Pennsylvania, as he played for McKeesport in the WPIAL. He led McKeepsort to the WPIAL 5A Semifinals as a junior in 2018, playing at wide reciever, making 14 catches for 424 yards and seven touchdowns.
He also starred as a basketball player, standing at 6-foot-6, averaging 20.3 points and 12.20 rebounds per game, respectively, as a junior in 2019, leading the Tigers to the playoffs.
Diggs committed to Youngstown State and put on 50 more pounds from high school, transitioning from wide receiver to defensive end.
He spent four seasons with the Penguins, redshirting for the 2021 spring season and then playing no games in the fall. He played in all 10 games in 2022, making 15 tackles, five solo, 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one quarterback hit and one pass breakup.
Diggs continued to fill a reserve role last season, making 11 tackles, five solo, 4.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, four quarterback hits, two pass breakups and one blocked kick.
Rival West Virginia, as well as Coastal Carolina, Marshall and UAB also offered him. He has two years left of eligibility.
Pitt has offered three defensive lineman since the end of the spring practices, which includes Diggs, Keyron Crawford from Arkansas State, who committed to Auburn, and Anthony Johnson from Illinois.
The coaching staff is looking to add to their defensive line room, especially at defensive end, with the departures of Samuel Okunlola and Dayon Hayes to Colorado and redshirt freshman Antonio Camon to the transfer portal.
Pitt has landed one transfer following the end of spring practices in Kentucky redshirt freshman defensive back Jaremiah Anglin Jr.
