Pitt Target Adds Top School to Final List
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have a top basketball recruit that continues to receive from the best programs in the country.
Four-star forward Niko Bundalo placed Pitt in his top eight schools, Big Ten schools in Michigan State and Ohio State, Big East schools in UConn and Xaiver, SEC schools in Kentucky and Texas, plus ACC foe North Carolina back on Aug. 5.
Bundalo spoke to Eric Bossi of 247Sports, where he announced that he is also looking at Kansas and trying to set up an official visit there. Kentucky is another school he is trying to go on a visit to as well, around mid-to-late October.
He is also transferring from Western Reserve Academy, a co-ed boarding and preparatory school in Hudson, Ohio, inbetween Cleveland and Akron, to Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif.
247Sports ranks Bundalo as the No. 1 player in Ohio, No. 7 power forward and No. 24 player in the country, Rivals rates him as the No. 7 player at his position and No. 37 the United States and On3 ranks him as the top player in the state, No. 7 power forward and No. 17 in the nation.
Pitt offered Bundalo on July 9, 2023 and took an unofficial visit to Pitt on Aug. 26, 2023.
“Coach Capel has been with USA for awhile," Bundalo said in an inteview with Joe Tipton of On3." He coached the USA senior team and he just tells me that the experience he has coaching these pros and these all-time greats is second to none. I trust him. I like the underdog mentality that comes with being at Pitt. I think they go everywhere thinking that everybody is against them. That everybody expects them to lose. I think that’s how they’ve built up that program to be one of the blue-blood killers, having that they beat Duke this year and a bunch of other key wins. I think their a program that’s going to excel in the future.”
Bundalo is one of a number of Class of 2025 recruits that have put Pitt into their top schools list recently.
This includes top 10 schools for guards in Omari Witherspoon, out of Washington, D.C., Amari Evansout of Overtime Elite and Isaiah Denis out of Davidson Day School in Davidson, N.C. Cornelius Ingram II, who put Pitt in his top 10 schools back in July, announced his decision to commit to Florida on Aug. 12.
Five-star guard Meleek Thomas placed Pitt in his top seven schools and four-star guard Derek Dixon put Pitt in his top six schools this week. Four-star Davion Hannah has Pitt in his top nine schools as well.
