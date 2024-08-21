Narduzzi Updates Pitt OL Starting Battles
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi has tough decisions to make in charge of the program, including who earns a starting spot.
The main battles on the offensive line for the Panthers include redshirt juniors in NC State transfer Lyndon Cooper and Terrence Moore at center, and sixth years Ryan Jacoby and Jason Collier Jr. fighting it out at the left guard spot.
Right guard is also another spot for contention, with sophomore BJ Williams leading the way. Williams started six games at right guard and played in nine overall in 2023. Redshirt freshman Ryan Caretta is also working to get some playing time there.
Cooper is the player that has the lead at the center position, according to Narduzzi. Moore is still fighting for that starting center spot, after he started the final nine games there in 2023 for the Panthers.
"Yeah, I think we're getting closer there," Narduzzi said on starting offensive line positions. "I think Lyndon Cooper, he's got the lead on that spot I would say, at the center spot and at the right guard spot, BJ Williams has had a nice camp. He's gotten better along the way. [Ryan] Caretta has really done a great job for fighting for there. Terrence Moore is going from guard to center. Thinks he can play tackle as well. So we feel like, we need to stay healthy, but we got some guys to fill in there as well."
Moore is also working at both guard and tackle, trying to find anywhere he can play in 2024, if he doesn't win that starting center spot.
"He's battling for it, but he's cross-training as well," Narduzzi said on Moore. It's a little bit of both. We've played a lot of football games with Terrence Moore, but Lyndon's done a nice job there."
Another battle to watch is left guard with sixth years Ryan Jacoby and Jason Collier Jr. fighting it out.
Jacoby missed all of last season, suffering an injury in the preseason. He played in all 13 games in 2022 with five starts, coming at tight end, featuring as an extra blocker. Collier played in all 12 games last season with seven starts, four starts at right guard and three starts at left guard.
Despite dealing with a serious injury, Jacoby said at the start of fall camp that he is back and ready to go. He should win the starting spot, as long as he is performing at the levels he was prior to his injury.
Redshirt senior Branson Taylor will start at left tackle and redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer will start at right tackle.
Two other names to watch as secondary players include redshirt junior Terrence Enos Jr., who is working at guard and also backing up Taylor at left tackle, as well as redshirt sophomore Isaiah Montgomery.
