3-Star Georgia OL Sets Official Visit With Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Class of 2027 three-star offensive lineman Carter Mathis has set an official visit with the Pitt Panthers for June 11-13, he announced on March 27.

Mathis is a 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman from Gainesville, Ga. His high school teammate, three-star safety Jeremiah Proctor, also has an official visit set with Pitt for the same date.

Gainesville rushed for 3,615 yards and 47 touchdowns, with an average of 241 yards per game and 7.9 yards per carry with Mathis on the offensive line last season. The Red Elephants roumbled to a 12-3 record and an appearance in the GHSA 5A state championship game.

Gainesville is ranked as the No. 6 high school team in the state of Georgia and the No. 41 team nationally, according to MaxPreps.

After Mathis' 2025 season, he is now a three-star recruit by the Rivals Industry Ranking and the 247Sports Composite. Rivals has Mathis listed as the No. 106 player from Georgia, the No. 74 offensive tackle and the No. 1,007 player overall, while 247Sports has him as the No. 122 player out of The Peach State, the No. 73 interior offensive lineman and the No. 1,133 player nationally.

This was a quick turnaround for Mathis and Pitt. He announced just three days earlier, on March 24, that he received his offer from the Panthers and has now already set up an official visit.

The Panthers will need to make the most of this visit, though, if they plan on receiving a commitment from Mathis. He told PackPower247 in February that NC State, Virginia Tech and Georgia were the top schools standing out to him. Subsequently, the other two official visits Mathis has scheduled are with NC State for May 8-10 and Virginia Tech from June 5-7.

Virginia Tech, NC State and Georgia may have led the group a month ago, but 247Sports has sensed a sudden shift over the last few days. According to Mathis' 247Sports profile, his top two interests are NC State and Pitt.

Mathis is the eighth player to schedule an official visit with Pitt for June 11-13. He and Proctor are the only two recruits from Georgia to schedule their visit for that date, and he is the third offensive line recruit to do so, as well.

The other offensive linemen visiting at the same time are WPIAL product Ryan Robbins and three-star Pitt commit Colin Urrea.

Pitt Summer Visits

June 11-13

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