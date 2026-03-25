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Top WPIAL DB Schedules Pitt Official Visit

The Pitt Panthers have scheduled an official visit with one of the top players in Pennsylvania.
Mitchell Corcoran|
Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts on the sidelines against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts on the sidelines against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

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Pittsburgh Panthers

PITTSBURGH — In February, the Pitt Panthers made the top seven schools for four-star Imani Christian safety Gabe Jenkins. Now, it appears that Pitt is one of the schools at the top of his list, and has scheduled an official visit with Jenkins for June 11-13, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.

Pitt has been pursuing Jenkins for quite some time now. Pitt made Jenkins' list of top eight schools last January, but he ultimately passed up the Panthers' offer for in-state rival Penn State in August.

However, Jenkins reopened his recruitment after James Franklin was fired in October and quickly listed Pitt as one of his "standout schools."

In January, Pat Narduzzi and new defensive coordinator Cory Sanders visited Jenkins at Imani Christian. Less than a week later, Jenkins' new list of top eight schools was released, andPitt made the cut once again. Then, the Panthers survived yet another round and made Jenkins' top seven list.

This all leads to March 25, when Spiegelman reported that of those seven schools — Colorado, Michigan, Penn State, USC, Virginia Tech, UCLA and Pitt — three are at the top of his list.

Pitt, Penn State and Colorado.

“They’re all standing at the top, all three of them,” Jenkins told Spiegelman. “It’s gonna be hard when I have to make my decision.”

According to Spiegelman, Jenkins has an official visit with Colorado for May 15-17 and Penn State for June 5-7 in addition to his June 11-13 visit with Pitt.

He also reported that Jenkins was at Pitt last week to schedule his official visit.

“Pitt has been showing me mad love,” Jenkins told Spiegelman. “They made a big impression.”

Pitt Summer Visits

May 28-30

June 11-13

  • OL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit
  • ATH Jaden Bibbs, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)
  • LB Davon Smith, Westfield (Houston, Texas)
  • DB Jeremiah Proctor, Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
  • EDGE Dominic Letlow, Cardinal Mooney (Youngstown, Ohio)
  • OL Ryan Robbins, Upper St. Clair (Upper St. Clair, Pa.)
  • DB Gabe Jenkins, Imani Christian Academy (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

June 18-20

Jenkins Narrows His List of Schools

Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi
Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi (middle) leads the Panthers to the stadium to play the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jenkins is listed as one of the top players in the state by the Rivals Industry Ranking and the 247Sports Composite, yet remains a three-star by ESPN.

Rivals lists Jenkins as the No. 11 player in Pennsylvania, the No. 31 safety in the class and the No. 359 player overall. 247Sports has Jenkins as the No. 10 player in the Keystone State, the No. 27 safety and the No. 304 player overall.

Jenkins recorded 1,765 passing yards, 1,409 rushing yards, 41 total touchdowns, 24 total tackles, three for a loss and one fumble recovery last season, according to MaxPreps. He helped lead Imani Christian to a 12-1 record and reach the WPIAL Class 3A championship game.

WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers  

Kemon Spell — McKeesport, RB (Georgia Commit)  
Khalil Taylor — Pine-Richland, ATH  
Gabriel Jenkins — Imani Christian Academy, ATH  
James Halter — Central Catholic, OL (Notre Dame Commit)  
Javien Robinson — McKeesport, WR/SS  
Carter Bonner — Penn Hills, CB — Now Saint Frances Academy 
Jimmy Kalis — Central Catholic, OT  
Armand Hill — West Mifflin, ATH (West Virginia Commit)  
Zachary Gleason Jr. —Central Catholic, DB/ATH  
Roman Thompson — Central Catholic, LB  
Jon Sassic — Central Catholic, OL  
Sa'Nir Brooks — Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH — Now Saint Frances Academy (Syracuse Commit)  
Larry Moon III — Aliquippa, DB — Now IMG Academy   
Jance Henry — Central Valley, RB — Now Hoban Academy 

WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers  

Brandon Murphy — Clairton, ATH/DB  
James "BooBoo" Armsrong — Hopewell, QB  
DaeJour Pickney — Westinghouse, DE  
Jaden Jones — Avonworth, WR/ATH 

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Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

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