Pitt to Receive Official Visit From WPIAL 3-Star OT

PITTSBURGH — Three-star Upper St. Clair offensive tackle Ryan Robbins has scheduled an official visit with the Pitt Panthers for June 11-13, Mike Vukovcan of Pittsburgh Sports Now and Jim Hammett of Panther-Lair reported on March 24.

Robbins is just the second WPIAL recruit and the third in-state recruit to schedule an official visit with the Panthers this summer. Central Catholic's Jon Sassic and La Salle College's Zykee Scott will both visit on June 18-20.

Robbins, the son of former Pitt offensive lineman Tim Robbins, was reportedly at Pitt's spring practice on March 23. Pitt was the first school to offer Robbins a scholarship and is the first school he has scheduled an official visit with.

The legacy recruit stands at 6-foot-7, 280 pounds and contributed to Upper St. Clair's 10-3 season in 2025. He was part of an offense that averaged 116.2 rushing yards per game and scored 29 rushing touchdowns en route to the WPIAL 5A semi-finals.

Robbins played in 11 games and was named 5A Allegheny Six First Team OT.

Junior Season Highlights



10-3 Record



11 Games Played



5A Allegheny Six First Team OThttps://t.co/b8YICdGTAg pic.twitter.com/8U6pSeEMfs — Ryan Robbins (@ryanrobbins78) November 18, 2025

Robbins is also a multisport athlete, and just won the 6A WPIAL title in boys' basketball as a 6A First Team All-Section 2 selection, averaging 15.2 points, 11. 2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Robbins is listed as the No. 19 player in the state, the No. 53 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 675 player in the country by the Rivals Industry Ranking. The 247Sports Composite has him slightly higher as the No. 19 player in Pennsylvania, the No. 58 tackle and the No. 643 player overall.

Robbins currently holds offers from multiple Power 4 programs: Boston College, Georgia Tech, NC State, Nebraska, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forrest.

He told Vukovcan that he plans on taking unofficial spring visits to NC State, Wake Forrest, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Indiana and Ohio State, all from March 26-April 4.

Pitt Summer Visits

May 28-30

June 11-13

June 18-20

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