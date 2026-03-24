Pitt to Receive Official Visit From WPIAL 3-Star OT
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PITTSBURGH — Three-star Upper St. Clair offensive tackle Ryan Robbins has scheduled an official visit with the Pitt Panthers for June 11-13, Mike Vukovcan of Pittsburgh Sports Now and Jim Hammett of Panther-Lair reported on March 24.
Robbins is just the second WPIAL recruit and the third in-state recruit to schedule an official visit with the Panthers this summer. Central Catholic's Jon Sassic and La Salle College's Zykee Scott will both visit on June 18-20.
Robbins, the son of former Pitt offensive lineman Tim Robbins, was reportedly at Pitt's spring practice on March 23. Pitt was the first school to offer Robbins a scholarship and is the first school he has scheduled an official visit with.
The legacy recruit stands at 6-foot-7, 280 pounds and contributed to Upper St. Clair's 10-3 season in 2025. He was part of an offense that averaged 116.2 rushing yards per game and scored 29 rushing touchdowns en route to the WPIAL 5A semi-finals.
Robbins played in 11 games and was named 5A Allegheny Six First Team OT.
Robbins is also a multisport athlete, and just won the 6A WPIAL title in boys' basketball as a 6A First Team All-Section 2 selection, averaging 15.2 points, 11. 2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.
Robbins is listed as the No. 19 player in the state, the No. 53 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 675 player in the country by the Rivals Industry Ranking. The 247Sports Composite has him slightly higher as the No. 19 player in Pennsylvania, the No. 58 tackle and the No. 643 player overall.
Robbins currently holds offers from multiple Power 4 programs: Boston College, Georgia Tech, NC State, Nebraska, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forrest.
He told Vukovcan that he plans on taking unofficial spring visits to NC State, Wake Forrest, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Indiana and Ohio State, all from March 26-April 4.
Pitt Summer Visits
May 28-30
- WR Jayden Elder, Spanish River (Boca Raton, Fla.)
- RB Tyler Reid, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- QB Kevin Verpaele, Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- WR Jacob Thomas, Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- OL Noah Nixon, Buford (Buford, Ga.)
- OL Jajuan Graham, Tucker (Tucker, Ga.)
- DL Carter Napier, Springboro (Springboro, Ohio)
- EDGE Cam Aime, St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.)
June 11-13
- OL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- ATH Jaden Bibbs, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)
- LB Davon Smith, Westfield (Houston, Texas)
- DB Jeremiah Proctor, Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
- EDGE Dominic Letlow, Cardinal Mooney (Youngstown, Ohio)
- OL Ryan Robbins, Upper St. Clair (Upper St. Clair, Pa.)
June 18-20
- OL Jon Sassic, Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
- OL Jalen Webb, Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio)
- DL Jaiden Davis, Middletown (Middletown, Ohio)
- DB Jordan Young, Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.)
- LB Zykee Scott, La Salle College (Philadelphia, Pa.)
- LB Joshua Echols, Buford (Buford, Ga.)
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Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.