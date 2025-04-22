Pitt Boasts Deep, Experienced Defensive Backfield
Although Donovan McMillon and PJ O’Brien have departed the Pitt Panthers' roster, defensive coordinator Randy Bates seemed encouraged by the combination of depth, experience and playmaking ability in their defensive backfield.
On the perimeter, the Panthers' defense is blessed to return starting cornerbacks Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum this fall. Although both of last year’s starting safeties are vying for spots on a NFL roster in 2025, Coach Bates is confident in his projected starting duo.
“I think the best thing with Javon (McIntyre) is he's been there long enough,” Bates said on April 10. “As you get older and you've played a lot of snaps, the game slows down.
“For Cruce (Brookins), it's not quite to where Javon is yet because of that. And so, he is a stabilizing factor back there. Being calm, making calls, being able to control everything. I think he's on par with (former Pitt safeties) Erick Hallett, Damar Hamlin.
“You guys know who those guys are we've had in the past, and when those guys have been good, we've been good, as you guys know.”
Beyond McIntyre and and Brookins is an incoming transfer safety who Bates feels will fortify the back end of the Pitt defense.
“Safety, we're thick as you know. Kavir Bains (Marquez) came in, same thing,” Bates said on April 10. “Picked it up quickly, not shocked at all. He made a lot of plays where he was at. He's not the biggest guy in the world, but he makes plays, and he's shown that this spring.
“So, very excited about where he's at. He gives us great depth there also.”
At the cornerback position, while Battle and Lynum bring continuity and experience to the vital position, a pair of young players are expected to push the starting tandem, providing important competition and key depth.
A former highly-touted prospect out of Florida returning from an injury, as well as an early-entry freshman, make up those potential No. 2 cornerbacks.
“I think with (Rashad) Battle back after spring, we'll be really good at that position, also, because we've got...the two guys that I felt really have had really good springs. (Shadarian) "Dripp" (Harrison) and Shawn Lee (Jr.),” Bates said on April 10.
“Those two kids have come out and played really well and I would expect those guys to fight to be on the field a lot, and be great on special teams. So, that gives us a lot of depth with Battle fighting through injury this spring. I'm excited there, too.”
Prior to kickoff, Harrison was handed the Ed Conway Award on defense, given annually to the most improved player through the spring.
The cornerback commonly known as “Dripp” went on to record two interceptions in the Blue-Gold Game that day.
