Front Seven Risers in Pitt Spring Camp
In the final press conference before the Pitt Panthers spring game, defensive coordinator Randy Bates took the podium.
He returns several key players in the front seven, including linebackers Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles alongside defensive linemen Jimmy Scott, Isaiah Neal, Nick James, and Sean FitzSimmons.
When asked about players ascending alongside Louis, Biles, Scott, and others throughout spring camp, Bates highlighted an underclassman along with a portal addition at the linebacker position.
“I believe that linebacker Cam Lindsey came along and made great strides,” Bates said. “Jayden Bonsu hadn't played a lot this spring, he got hurt, but he made an interception today. There's one thing to be out there, another thing to be out there and making plays."
“You guys have been out there. You see all the takeaway stickers, and those show me that they're playmakers. And playmakers get us to the next level. Those would be two just at linebacker.”
While Braylan Lovelace was considered the surefire starting mike linebacker at the outset of spring camp by most, another emerging underclassman has shaken that assumption.
“Jeremiah Marcelin has made great strides and could be one of the three starters, and if not, he will be one of the four starters, if you will, which is a good problem to have,” Bates said. “So, at linebacker, I think that is really a good sign.”
When it came to the defensive line, the risers were made clear.
The defensive ends acquired in the transfer portal caught the defensive coordinator’s eye as likely impact players in the upcoming season.
“When you go to the D-Line, geez, our three guys that came in, Jaeden Moore has been tremendous,” Bates said. “Guys like that that have come in. Blaine Spires, another one.”
Amplifying the performance of Moore and Spires throughout spring camp was the significant changes they’ve endured.
“This is a very foreign defense to them,” Bates said on April 10. “Both those kids stood up most of the time and were 3-4 outside 'backers, if you will. And now they're into an NFL-style 4-3, and the quicker they understand it, the quicker and better they will be. And I think they came along very well.
“So, very excited about where those two guys are. Those two guys have come along and picked it up quickly and have made plays. So, those two positions for us, as you know, if you make plays, you're going to play at the next level.”
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt DC Praises Up-and-Coming Safety
- Eli Holstein Bringing Optimism to Pitt OC
- Bills Projected to Draft Pitt TE
- Intriguing Pitt Football Official Visits: Part 3
- Former Pitt OT Racking Up Transfer Offers
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt