Preview: Pitt Football Official Visitor List
While the Pitt Panthers continue to extends piles of scholarship offers across the 2026, 2027, and 2028 recruits, the coaching staff continues to schedule official visits throughout next month.
Currently, three official visit events are taking shape, from June 5 to June 7, from June 12 to June 14, and from June 19 to June 21. Below, Panthers On SI has laid out which prospects have booked visits so far, and the dates they are expected to arrive in Pittsburgh.
Prospects with an asterisk next to their names are currently committed to Pitt.
JUNE 5-7
QB Angelo Renda*
RB Damon Ferguson
RB Christian Lawrence
WR Blake Hamilton
WR David Aboya
WR Gary Hadley Jr.
WR Dylan Wester*
WR Demetrice McCray*
WR Larry Miles
OT Nicholas Howard
OL Wilson Zierer
DT Lincoln Hoke
DL Logan Nagle
Edge DeAnthony Lafayette
LB Reston Lehman
LB Marcus Jennings*
LB Colsen Gatten
S Isaiah Patterson
Key visitors: Both running backs Damon Ferguson and Christian Lawrence have been heavily pursued by the Pitt Panthers coaching staff, especially the former. So, keep an eye on those two. Additionally, while there is very strong competition for both in-state linebackers Reston Lehman and Colsen Gatten, those two are among the highest priority and most talented recruits on this list.
There are multiple exciting receivers on the list, too, but perhaps the most important remaining names on the above list are defensive linemen Lincoln Hoke out of the WPIAL, and New Jersey state champion Logan Nagle.
JUNE 12-14
QB Corey Dailey
RB Favour Akih
WR Nyqir Helton
REC Ayson Theus
TE Javonte Williams
TE Adam Land
OL Day’jon Moore
Edge Obinna Umeh
LB Reilarean Phillips
CB Isaiah McMillian
S Isaac Patterson*
S Davis Kinney
S Zachary Taylor
Key visitors: The Pitt Panthers could add two quarterbacks in the 2026 class, and 6-foot-6 passer Corey Dailey, the son of the Seguin High School (Seguin, Texas) head coach, is one heck of an intriguing option. He fared very well at Elite 11, and after visiting Pittsburgh with his family during spring camp, it seems the Panthers have a real shot with Dailey.
With 4.39 speed from one of the best varsity programs in the country - Duncanville High School - Ayson Theus is an obvious priority. He notched well over 1,000 receiving yards last season. Speaking of pass-catchers, Javonte Williams could add a key receiving element to the tight end roster should the Panthers win that recruiting battle.
Defensively, there are three prospects worth tracking closely. First, edge rusher Obinna Umeh has all the physical tools to develop into an impact player. Reilarean Phillips is the type of athletic hybrid that Pitt has turned into players like Rasheem Biles. And cornerback Isaiah McMillian is very well-coached out of a quality Texas program (Katy High School), he has amazing 10.2 speed, and he's a strong striker and sound open-field tackler.
JUNE 19-21
RB Kory Amachree
WR Zechariah Jenkins
WR Santana Carlos
IOL Rhett Morris
OL Nathan Zappitelli
OT Tyler Duell
DE Malachi Ervin
LB Desmond Johnson
CB Xavier Jackson
Key visitors: This is a key final crack at top prospects, especially on offense. Rhett Morris and Nathan Zappitelli represent excellent interior offensive line recruits while running back Kory Amachree and receiver Zechariah Jenkins may be two of the very best offensive skill position recruits among all recruits considering the Panthers.
