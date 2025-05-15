Important Addition to Pitt Football Official Visitors List
The Pitt Panthers have made important headway at quarterback, receiver, and defensive back, but not as much throughout the trenches.
It's part of why the recent addition to the official visitor list is an important one.
Interior offensive lineman Nathan Zappitelli announced on Wednesday that he's booked to visit Pittsburgh on the final official visit event beginning on June 19 through June 21.
Also set to be in Pittsburgh on official visits on those dates are fellow interior offensive lineman Rhett Morris, receivers Zechariah Jenkins and Santana Carlos, tackle Tyler Duell, running back Kory Amachree, defensive end Malachi Ervin, cornerback Xavier Jackson, and linebacker Desmond Johnson.
Zappitelli earned his offer from the Panthers back on March 1, making his way to Pittsburgh shortly thereafter. The Mentor (Ohio) Lake Catholic rising senior took a March 15 visit, attending a spring practice at Pitt.
"I've been talking to Pitt for a little bit. I went to a game, and I was talking to the director of player personnel for a while, and then coach (Archie) Collins, he came and talked to me a couple of times," Zappitelli told On SI in March. "He was at (my family's) restaurant about a month ago and I've been in touch since."
"I’m looking forward to seeing Pittsburgh," Zappitelli added. "I know it's a great city, a great stadium. I look forward to meeting the head coach, too. I think we've talked or texted a couple times, but I look forward to being close to these coaches in person."
At 6-foot-4 and 279 pounds, Zappitelli is a highly skilled left tackle in his program, and turning out to be a bookend at the next level shouldn't be counted out, even if he may lack prototype length. For now, an interior role appears most likely for the Midwest prospect.
"A lot of coaches recruit me for interior," Zappitelli said in March. "My freshman year, I played varsity at left guard. I loved it. I think I can play any position. Between getting big, weight-wise and all of that, I think it comes down a lot of that, and be able to bend. I think I can bend pretty well."
Filling out his offer list are Akron, Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Dartmouth, Harvard, Kent State, Liberty, Miami of Ohio, Navy, Nevada, Ohio, Princeton, Rice, Robert Morris, Toledo, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky, West Virginia, and Western Michigan.
Zappitelli is also set for an official visit at Cincinnati for June 6 through June 8.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
