Pitt HC Named to National Award Watch List
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi has spent the past decade in charge of the program and is off to the best start of his tenure in 2024, earning him national recognition.
Narduzzi has led the Panthers to a 6-0 start for the first time since 1982, when quarterback and future Hall of Famer Dan Marino was a senior. For this, the American Heart Association named him to the 2024 Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list.
He is one of 27 coaches across the country that earned a spot on the watch list that, “recognizes contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life – both on and off the field.”
Narduzzi has had to get some big wins out of his players throughout this season and also in some tough rivalry games.
The Panthers found themselves down 27-6 to the Cincinnati Bearcats midway through the third quarter on the road in the River City Rivalry in Week 2. They stood strong on defense and three touchdown drives and a final drive with a field goal with 30 seconds remaining got them the 28-27 victory.
The comeback for the Panthers was the biggest since Oct. 9, 1971, when they trailed Navy 35-10 at Pitt Stadium and scored 26 unanswered points to get the victory, 36-35.
Pitt also faced off against rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium in Week 3 and fell behind 10 points with five minutes remaining. They would rally behind quick touchdown, the defense forcing a three-and-out, another late drive to take a 38-34 lead and a game-sealing interception to complete anothre comeback.
The Panthers also had to play a close game this past weekend against ACC newcomer in the Cal Golden Bears. The offense struggled in the second half, but the defense made six sacks, stopped a two-point conversion and prevented the Golden Bears from making their comeback, as the Panthers held on for the 17-15 victory.
Pitt won blowouts at home against Kent State, 55-24 in Week 1 and vs. FCS opponent Youngstown State, 73-17 in Week 4. They also opened their ACC slate with a solid, 34-24 win over North Carolina, their first ever win in Chapel Hill, losing the previous seven matchups there.
Narduzzi made a number of changes this offseason on the offesnive side of the ball, which has helped their attack greatly, averaging 481.3 yards per game and scoring 40.8 points per game, ranking 11th and tied for 13th in the FBS.
He hired Kade Bell from Western Carolina as offensive coordinator to implement his fast, up-tempo spread offense that gets multiple players involved throughout. He also allowed Bell to bring with him offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau and wide receivers coach J.J. Laster from Western Carolina and also hire Lindsey Lamar from Howard as their running backs coach.
The hire brought in redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein from Alabama and junior running back Desmond Reid from Western Carolina, two of the top offensive players in the FBS this season.
Narduzzi's defense has also improved from last season, especially at linebacker. "The Sharks", the nickname for the position group in 2024, have excelled with redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis at Star or outside, sixth year Brandon George at Mike and both sophomores in Rasheem Biles and Braylan Lovelace at Money all making important plays this season.
He is 71-50 since taking over as head coach of the Panthers in 2015, the second most wins in program history behind Jock Sutherland (1924-38) with 111. He also has 45 wins in the ACC since 2015, the second in the conference behind Clemson with 68, and also won the ACC Championship in 2021, the first outright conference title in program history.
Jan. 22 is the date for the announcement for who will win the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year award, with Houston's Post Oak Hotel hosting it. The Bryant Awards’ Executive Leadership Team and the Bryant Family, plus the National Sports Media Association votes on this.
