Pitt Football Books Another Official Visit

The Pitt Panthers added another key name to its upcoming official visitor list for the month of June.
This time, it's a linebacker out of Texas. Out of Sam Houston High School, Bryson Castile is a long, rangy 'backer. Around the time the Panthers offered Castile, the staff offered a similar linebacker recruit out of Texas in Reilarean Phillips.
With Castile's announcement on social media on Thursday, now both the Arlington product and Phillips are booked for official visits. Castile stated that he's set to be in Pittsburgh from June 12 to June 14.
Last season, Castile recorded 59 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble.
Alongside Pitt, he carries offers from Arizona, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Houston, Lindenwood, Louisiana Tech, Missouri State, Nevada, North Texas, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas Southern, Texas State, Tulsa, UTEP, UTSA, UNLV, and Washington State.
Prior to his upcoming trip to Pittsburgh, Castile is scheduled to take an official visit to Oregon State. And after he leaves Pitt, he'll take official visits to UNLV and Houston.
Early in his recruitment, it was a young assistant Pitt coach who caught Castile's attention.
“Coach (Jacob) Bronowski, I talked to him for about a week before he offered me," Castile said on Feb. 24. "He got to know me. We just texted back and forth, and he really got to know me before he offered me. I really do appreciate that.”
“Coach Bronowski, he's a big family guy. I know with a coach like that, you can trust him more," Castile added. "I feel more of a sense of trust with him. And I think really highly of Pitt. I want to get out there. Yes, sir.”
Bronowski got the ball rolling. Now that he has an official visit lined up, it'll be interesting to see if Coach Ryan Manalac, Coach Randy Bates, and other staff members can seal the deal.
