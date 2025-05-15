Pitt Football Offer Report: Four New Jersey Teammates
The Pitt Panthers coaching staff extended offers to four teammates at a New Jersey private school this week - The Hun School of Princeton.
Located in Princeton, NJ, the prep school has churned out several ranked recruits in recent years, including the current No. 55 overall recruit in the 2026 class, Luke Wafle, per 247Sports Composite rankings. His older brother Owen Wafle is a defensive lineman at Penn State.
Among the prospects offered by Pitt on Wednesday was 2027 receiver Amir Hogans who is a newcomer in the program. Over the previous two seasons at a school in New York, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound pass-catcher recorded 53 catches for 766 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2024 alone, he also rushed for 622 yards for five touchdowns.
On defense over 2023 and 2024, Hogans recorded 67 total tackles, 52 solo takedowns, eight tackles for loss, four interceptions, eight pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.
Beyond Hogans, the Panthers offered a second 2027 prospect along with a pair of 2028 recruits heading into their sophomore years.
The additional rising junior (2027) was offensive lineman Greg Thomas II who also carries an offer from Rhode Island. Thomas II is listed 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds.
Among the 2028 prospects offered was quarterback Lukas Prock announced an offer from Pitt on Wednesday. At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, he carries additional offers from Sacramento State and Syracuse.
Next, the Panthers offered a massive freshman tackle in Peyton Eveland, already a staggering 6-foot-9 and 310 pounds. Pitt joined Liberty, Rutgers, and Syracuse on his offer list.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Important Addition to Pitt Football Official Visitors List
- Pitt Panthers Offer New Jersey Trio
- Pitt Football Announces Spring Transfer Portal Additions
- Texas Tech Transfer Postpones Pitt Basketball Visit
- Pitt Baseball Run-Rules Rival Penn State
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt