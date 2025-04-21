Inside The Panthers

Pitt DC Praises Up-and-Coming Safety

In the last press conference before the spring game, Pitt Panthers defensive coordinator Randy Bates praised a projected starting safety.

Aug 31, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes running back Ky Thomas (3) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Cruce Brookins (12) chases during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 55-24.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
When Pitt Panthers defensive coordinator Randy Bates was asked about Cruce Brookins, he got straight to the point regarding the up-and-coming safety.

With Donovan McMillon and PJ O'Brien exhauting eligibility, the rising junior flashed big-time ability throughout spring camp.

“Cruce is a playmaker. Let's just be serious," Bates said in the April 10 presser (available on YouTube). "He looks bigger every time I see him. He's got probably the most stickers on his helmet. So, I would say to you this, he's got to take that to the fall. If he does that, who knows how far he'll go because he's got that potential. 

“He's still a fairly young guy. So, that's the exciting thing with Cruce. But Cruce had good spring. I think he's even more knowledgeable about the defense because those two guys at safety are our captains as far as quarterbacks (of the defense). They make all the calls."

From Damar Hamlin to Jordan Whitehead and beyond, the Panthers have churned out plenty of pro safeties.

Bates emphasized that point when it came to discussing Brookins on April 10.

“Again, there's another position, safety. If you excel at safety at Pitt, you're going to play in the NFL. And you guys know how far back we could go. We got, what, six or seven (former safeties) in the NFL right now, so I would expect those guys to be in those positions next year.”

Earlier in the spring camp, head coach Pat Narduzzi had similar feedback regarding the returning defensive back.

“Cruce Brookins is doing a heck of a job,” Narduzzi said. “I think midway through the year he hit a little freshman wall last year. I asked him that about two weeks ago. 

“He made the comment, 'It's a long season.' 

“You know, you think about a high school player coming out and jumping in and playing a lot, especially on third down, and I think he's got four turnover stickers. He's had a great spring so far. So, (knocks on wood), keep that up. Cruce is looking good.”

Brookins was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class out of Homestead (Pa.) Steel Valley High School, choosing Pitt over additional opportunities from Akron, Cincinnati, Kent State, Syracuse, and West Virginia.

Last season in a rotational role, he put together 35 total tackles, two interceptions, and two pass breakups.

Expect Brookins to improve across the board, statistically, in a starting role this year.

