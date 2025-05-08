Pitt Football Hosting Texas 3-Star DB
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue finding talented football players out of Texas and will bring another one in this summer.
Zachary Taylor, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced that he is taking an official visit to Pitt this summer, June 5-7.
Taylor hails from Katy, Texas and plays for Jordan High School in nearby Fulshear, which is 30-35 miles west of Houston.
He plays numerous positions, including both safety and cornerback, but also wide receiver for Jordan.
Taylor had a solid junior season, where he made 60 tackles (40 solo), three tackles for loss, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pick-six in 2024. He earned First Team All-District honors for his play.
He stands 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds and excels in man coverage, making him a great target for a Pitt defense, which has its secondary face wide receivers one-on-one. He is quick for his size, running the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and does a great job making tackles across the field and knowing where his target is.
On3 is the only recruiting site that has rated Taylor so far, doing so as a three-star and ranking him the No. 38 safety and the No. 94 recruit in Texas.
Taylor made an official visit to TCU last weekend, May 2-4, and scheduled two other official visits to West Virginia, June 3-5, and to Rice, June 6-8.
He received his offer from Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates on Jan. 9 and made an unofficial visit on March 12.
Pitt will host many Class of 2026 recruits from Texas this summer, as the coaching staff looks to build a recruiting pipeline in the state.
They host three-stars in quarterback commit Angelo Renda from Carroll High School in Southlake and wide receiver Blake Hamilton from Fort Bend Christian Academy in Sugar Land, as well as Taylor and offensive tackle Nicholas Howard from Pearland High School in Pearland the first weekend, June 5-7.
Pitt will host three-stars in quarterback Corey Dailey from Seguin High School in Seguin, defensive backs in Davis Kinney from Fort Bend Travis High School in Richmond and Isiah McMillan, who also hails from Katy, but plays for Katy High School, both wide receiver Ayson Theus and tight end Zachery Turner from Duncanville High School in Duncanville, linebacker Reilarean Phillips from Alief Esik High School in Houston, plus four-star offensive lineman Day'Jon Moore from Willis High School in Willis and defensive end Obinna Umeh from St. Thomas High School in Houston the weekend of June 12-15.
