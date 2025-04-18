Pitt Football Makes the Cut for 3-Star DB
Cornerback Devonte Anderson has built a deep offer list that he officially trimmed to 11 schools today, a group that includes the Pitt Panthers.
A three-star recruit - ranked No. 833 overall nationally, per 247Sports Composite (an average across multiple networks) - out of Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange, his list of college options includes Power Four schools in Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Anderson's Group of Five offers include Arkansas State, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Massachusetts, Sacramento State, South Florida, Tulane, and Western Michigan.
When Anderson took to X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter, he announced that Auburn, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Iowa, Kansas State, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers are his 11 finalists.
The Panthers extended the offer to Anderson back on January 24. He was coming off a strong junior season at West Orange High School, recording 38 total tackles including 30 solo takedowns, a tackle for loss, a half sack, three interceptions (including a pick-six) and 10 pass breakups.
Offensively, Anderson averaged 10 yards per carry within a small workload - seven carries for seven yards. He also snagged 26 balls for 447 receiving yards and three touchdowns. As a kick returner, he racked up 223 yards and a touchdown.
Including his interception, all told, Anderson put together 897 all-purpose yards.
So far, Pitt has a pair of safety commitments, as shown below, but the Panthers have yet to score a cornerback pledge.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt OC Kade Bell Impressed by Ryan Baer
- Intriguing Pitt Football Official Visits
- Pitt WBB Guard Lands at Arizona State
- Pitt Football Attacking the Portal This Week
- Pitt Football Makes Top 6 for 2026 Pass Rusher
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt