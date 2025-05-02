Pitt Football Offer Report: TE Nick Lautar
When you dig into the tight end position and projections over the coming seasons, it's clear the Pitt Panthers are relatively thin and inexperienced.
Gavin Bartholomew is now a Minnesota Viking, deservedly so. Jake Overman is slated to fill his shoes, and from what he's shown from a leadership perspective, he should have no problem filling that vacancy. For now, though, there's been little evidence that suggests the former Oregon State tight end has the athletic ability to match Bartholomew's consistent output over his four years in Pittsburgh.
Rising true sophomore Malachi Thomas has good potential, and the same could be said about early-entry freshman Max Hunt. The inexperience among those underclassmen was certainly what greased the wheels to transfer tight end Justin Holmes recently, a 6-foot athlete from Marshall.
All the while, Coach Jacob Bronowski has been working overtime to ensure the Panthers build a high-quality tight ends class. The good news is the young assistant is considered to be a very good recruiting on the trail, as expressed by a variety of prospects, tight ends an otherwise.
Enter Nick Lautar whose full name is Nikolaus Lautar, the latest 2026-class tight end to annouce an offer from the ACC squad.
He's a 6-foot-5, 215-pound prospect who could be accurately considered highly capable given the variety of tasks he's delivered in the Lebanon High School offense in Ohio.
By extending a scholarship offer today, the Panthers join Army, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Cornell, Eastern Michigan, Furman, Kent State, Navy, Northwestern, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rutgers, Toledo, Western Michigan, and Yale.
As his scholarship opportunities make clear, the tall, rangy tight end is an excellent student.
It's also worth noting - a feature in Lautar's resume you can be sure many recruiter are encouraged to see - as he competed in wrestling, Lautar set a Lebanon High School record with the most pins, beating the previous record of 33 with a whopping 34 pins back on March 2, 2023.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* LB/S Marus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
