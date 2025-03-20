Pitt TE Transitioning to Starting Role
While Gavin Bartholomew is preparing for the NFL Draft, Jake Overman steps into the starting position and a leadership role within the Pitt Panthers tight end room.
Bartholomew was a stud performer as a four-year contributor, recording 105 receptions, 1,257 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns over 50 games as a Panther. Overman saw a smaller workload in 2024, putting together 17 receptions for 160 yards and one score.
However, Overman is a true veteran player, and that’s an important element given the inexperience within Pitt’s tight end roster.
Out of Servite High School, a prominent program in California’s Trinity League, the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder played in 37 games at Oregon State before transferring to Pittsburgh ahead of the last season.
He’s taking over as the loudest voice and the top performer at the position during spring camp.
“Obviously, being with Gavin last year was really cool. And now that Gavin is heading into the NFL, I've kind of had to step up as well,” Overman said in Tuesday's press conference. “So, all these things that we've been talking about with Eli (Holstein's leadership), it's been the same thing with me.
“I've been able to step up and lead in ways that I knew that I was capable of doing. It's just that now it's time for me to step up and lead this team, lead this offense, and, most importantly, lead this tight end room.
“I think I was ready for it, honestly. I think I've been waiting for a year and I've been preparing and making sure that when my time has come, that I'd be ready. So, I think I'm ready. I think it was a pretty smooth transition into that role, and I'm just doing everything that I can to make sure that I'm helping this tight end room and lead in the best way that I can.”
With young tight ends on hand like Malachi Thomas and mid-year freshman Max Hunt, Overman is working to assist the development of his underclassmen teammates.
“Those guys are coming along, and they're coming along fast, which is really cool to see,” Overman said. “Being able to have a role in that is pretty cool. But everything, man, of just just taking care of your stuff outside of the facility, I think is super important.
“I think we all love football in that tight end room, which is why coach (Jacob Bronowski) recruited us. So, it's pretty easy. Those guys are making sure that they're doing the right things when they're here, but making sure that...it's not just, 'I'm a football player here.'
“You're a football player no matter where you're at every day of the week, every day of the year. So, making sure that we're taking care of our bodies, we're eating right, we're getting enough sleep, we're hydrating, we're doing all those things.”
Young assistant coach Jacob Bronowski has done a great job on the recruiting trail this off-season.
We have to be able to do everything. And that's one of the things that Coach Bro looks for in people that he's recruiting is a person who's very physical and dominant in the run game, but can also stretch the field,” Overman said.
“I think we're growing in that as a room. I think we have guys in that room who could do a little bit of everything, and I think that you guys have been able to see that in me, and not only me, but it trickles down.
“It started with Gavin being the first guy here last year, being able to do that, and we all kind of learn from him. We've just been carrying that on.”
All in all, Overman is confident in his offensive coordinator when it comes to creating opportunities to accumulate production at the tight end position.
“I think (Coach Kade Bell) is going to put the best guys on the field, and he's going to put us in positions to make plays...Coach Bell definitely is, as we know, an offensive mastermind. He's got those things ready for our position,” Overman said.
