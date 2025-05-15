Pitt Football Offer Report: Two Underclassmen Teammates
The Pitt Panthers have been on a scholarship offer blitz in recent weeks, a significant and wide-ranging effort that included a lot of activity in New Jersey this week.
Along with offering four teammates at The Hun School, the Pitt staff extended offers to two teammates elsewhere.
From Williamstown High School (in Williamstown, NJ), a pair of rising sophomores - 2028 recruits - announced offers from the Panthers. These two play on opposite sides of the ball, including one related to a recent early-round NFL Draft pick.
At 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Aiden Ezeiruaku is one of the Williamstown products adding a Pitt offer. He's the younger brother of Donovan Ezeiruaku who logged 16 sacks at Boston College last season, landing with the Dallas Cowboys through a second-round NFL Draft selection recently.
Ezeiruaku holds additional offers from Boston College, Duke, and Syracuse. Last season, playing rotationally in just eight games, the freshman logged 21 total tackles, two tackles for loss, four hurries, and a fumble recovery.
His Williamstown High School teammate offered by Pitt this week was running back Trey Alexander.
As only a freshman last year, Alexander was among the top five in rushing yards across the state of New Jersey. That's quite a feat for such a young player. It's why he already carries two Power Four offers, Syracuse representing his first scholarship offer.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Important Addition to Pitt Football Official Visitors List
- Pitt Panthers Offer New Jersey Trio
- Pitt Football Announces Spring Transfer Portal Additions
- Texas Tech Transfer Postpones Pitt Basketball Visit
- Pitt Baseball Run-Rules Rival Penn State
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt