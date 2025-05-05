What draft experts are saying about new Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku
The Dallas Cowboys went with depth at the offensive line and defensive front with their first two selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With their second round selection, the Cowboys chose former Boston College edge Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Ezeiruaku spent last season with former NFL head coach Bill O'Brien, who believes the new Cowboys addition is ready for the next level.
Here's what a few draft experts had to say about Ezeiruaku.
Bleacher Report
"Ezeiruaku wins by setting up his pass-rush moves, stemming inside or outside and using a euro-step to cover ground laterally and get to the other side. His primary moves are cross-chop and dip-rip and his bend borders the elite category to win around the edge."
College Football Network
"His sack total doesn’t just consist of proverbial empty calories; Ezeiruaku earns his sacks with active rush angle manipulation and intelligent hand application and counter work, emboldened by his natural leverage, burst, bend, and proportional length. Because of his smaller frame, Ezeiruaku could struggle against the run early in his NFL career."
Kyle Crabbs - The 33rd Team
"His ability to flatten corners, win with speed, counter inside, or force missed punches at first contact offers him a clear pathway to NFL success, and he should be considered an immediate contributor for his first NFL franchise."
Lance Zierlein - NFL.com
"He gets engulfed at times but typically separates from or slips blocks cleanly. He’s quick off the snap, using bend and agility to win at the top of the rush or make stops in the backfield. His hands exploit small advantages to turn them into big ones and he has a variety of ways to challenge protection, though he’s still learning to craft his plans. Ezeiruaku’s play demeanor, skill and athletic talent are the underpinnings of a productive starter with three-down value."
