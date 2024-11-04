Pitt Football Makes Top List for 2026 RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers haven't landed any Class of 2026 football recruits, but got closer to landing one recently.
Carsyn Baker, who plays running back for Langston Hughes High School in Fariburn, Ga., about 20 miles south west of Atlanta, placed Pitt in his top 13 schools. Joining Pitt includes ACC foes Louisville and Miami, Big Ten schools in Ohio State, Penn State and USC, plus SEC schools in Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Baker also received offers from ACC schools in Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State and SMU, Big 12 schools in Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU and UCF, SEC Schools in Florida and Vanderbilt, C-USA schools in Florida Atlantic, Jacksonville State and Liberty, Independents in UConn and UMass, Sun Belt schools in Georgia State, Marshall and UAB, as well as Indiana, Memphis and Toledo.
Pitt was the first school to offer Baker, back on Dec. 12, 2023, putting themselves on his mind going forward with his recruiting at the end of his sophomore season.
He has made visits to Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, South Carolina and Tennessee, so Pitt will need to get a move on if they want to improve their chances of landing his commitment.
On3 ranks Baker as a four-star, No. 238 in the Class of 2026, No. 31 recruit in Georgia and No. 26 running back. Both 247Sports and Rivals rate him as a three-star. 247Sports placed him as the No. 20 running back in his class and No. 25 recruit in the state, while Rivals has him at No. 25 at his position and No. 49 recruit in Georgia.
Baker finished his junior season with 94 carries for 878 yards, 9.3 yards per carry, and nine touchdowns on the ground. He also made catches for 53 yards too.
He stands at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, making him a difficult running back for defenses to bring down. He has great speed and possesses the vision to find holes in the defense and exploit them for big gains.
Baker is also a stellar track-athlete, running his 100m in 10.65 seconds. He also served as member of the 4x100 squad, helping them win the Class 6A Georgia State Title.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Virginia Tech
- Pitt Drops in AP, Coaches Polls
- Pitt Football Commit Projected to Flip
- Pitt vs. Virginia Kickoff, TV Channel Revealed
- Twitter Reaction to Pitt Loss vs. SMU
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt