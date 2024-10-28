Pitt Football Showing Interest in Rutgers QB Decommit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have recently shown interest in a Rutgers quarterback decommitment, who they may make the future signal-caller for the program.
Gavin Sidwar, a Class of 2026 quarterback, announced his decommitment from the Scarlet Knights on Twitter.
"After careful consideration, I decided to decommit from Rutgers," Sidwar wrote. "I appreciate all the coaches and staff that recruited me - there are great people in that building. I think it’s best that I reopen my recruitment at this time."
Steve Wiltfong of On3 tweeted out that Pitt and Syracuse both have shown interest in Sidwar, since his decommitment.
Sidwar plays for LaSalle College High School in Wyndmoor, Pa., near Philadelphia, and had a sensational sophomore season in 2023, completing 186-of-285 passes (65.2%) for 2,439 yards and 29 touchdowns, setting school records along the way.
He told Ryan O'bleness of Rivals that he appreciated Rutgers, but that he wanted to take more visits and didn't want to do so when committed to them. He also told O'bleness that he didn't speak to any other schools while committed, but will do so now and look to take visits elsewhere.
Sidwar holds offers from other ACC schools in Duke, Virginia and Virginia Tech, Big Ten Schools in Indiana and Maryland, as well as rival West Virginia, Temple and USF.
Pitt offered Sidwar back on March 4, with offensive coordinator Kade Bell and head coach Pat Narduzzi the main recruiters for him.
Sidwar has a strong arm, but some of his best traits come from his decision making and movement in the pocket to evade defensive pressure. He also shows great poise in the pocket and has the vision to make the right throw through tight coverage.
On3 holds the highest ranking for Sidwar, rating him as a four-star, No. 5 in Pennsylvania, No. 15 quarterback and No. 193 in the Class of 2026. Rivals and 247Sports both rate him as a three-star, with the former ranking him No. 17 in the commonwealth and the No. 33 pro-style quarterback and the latter placing him at No. 19 in the state and No. 38 at his position.
Pitt currently doesn't have any recruits in the Class of 2026, but they will start to add to that Class once the 2024 season ends.
They have one quarterback commitment in the Class of 2025 in Mason Heintschel, who plays for Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio.
If Sidwar did join the Panthers, the scholarship quarterbacks with the program at the time would include Eli Holstein, Ty Dieffenbach, Julian Dugger and Heintschel.
