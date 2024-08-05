Pitt OL Out with Season-Ending Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will miss one of their young offensive lineman for the 2024 season due to injury in Mason Lindsay.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media prior to practice on Monday and said that Lindsay would not play this season, due to an injury he had before coming to camp.
"The other is Mason Lindsay from DeMatha High School in Maryland, Narduzzi said. "True freshman came in with an injury that we took care of and got him cleaned up and fixed and he'll be out for the year, which I'm always going to give you the year-ending deal. So really came in injured and so we'll get that fixed up and work from there.
"Just an injury coming out of high school is one of those things that when you think about the new roster number of 105, it's like "God, No. 104," when things like that happen. That's the concerns and worries of the new roster numbers that we have and it's just one less guy that can go out there and practice for you."
Lindsay committed to Pitt as a member of the Class of 2024 from powerhouse DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Md.
He held a three-star rating, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 39 player in Maryland and the No. 103 offensive tackle, On3 rating him as the No. 42 recruit in the state and No. 120 interior offensive lineman and Rivals ranking him the No. 39 player in Maryland.
Lindsay was one of five offensive linemen in the Class of 2024 for Pitt, includng four-star Caleb Holmes from Creekside High School in Fairburn, Ga., Jiavanni Cooley from Cathedral Prep in Erie, Pa. Adham Abouraya from Downington East High School in Downington, Pa. and Moritz Schmoranzer who played for North Cross High School in Virginia and hails from Germany.
He is one of two players on Pitt's roster out for the year, along with sixth year defensive lineman Nate Temple.
The scholarship offensive linemen on the Pitt roster include sixth years in Ryan Jacoby and Jason Collier Jr., redshirt senior Branson Taylor, redshirt juniors in Terrence Moore, Terrence Enos Jr. and Lyndon Cooper from NC State, redshirt sophomores Ryan Baer, Isaiah Montgomery and Jackson Brown, sophomore BJ Williams and redshirt freshmen Ryan Caretta and Tai Ray.
