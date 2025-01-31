Pitt Men's Soccer Lands Marshall Transfer Midfielder
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers added a top talent to their team for the 2025 season, as they look to win their first College Cup.
Pitt announced the signing of midfielder Marco Silva, as their first addition of January, who transferred in from Marshall.
Silva hails from Coopersburg, Pa. in the eastern part of the state. He played for nearby Emmaus High School and transferred to the prestigious all-boys boarding school, South Kent School, in Kent, Conn.
He also played for YSC Academy and in the Philadephia Union Academy, before committing to Marshall in the Class of 2022.
Silva didn't play as a true freshman in 2022, but start 11 of the 17 matches for the Thundering Herd in the 2023 season, scoring seven goals and creating four assists, as they made it to the Sweet 16 (Third Round) of the NCAA Tournament.
He also played against Pitt on Sept. 5, scoring a goal at Ambrose Urbanic Field in the 3-1 win for Marshall. He also helped Marshall win the Sun Belt Championship and the Sun Belt regular season title.
Silva maintained a strong presence for the Thundering Herd in their midfielder in 2024, with 16 starts in 24 contests, helping them make the College Cup Final, where they lost to the Vermont Catamounts in overtime.
He scored five goals and created two assists, with a goal in the 3-2 win over SMU in the Quarterfinals (Elite Eight), making the College Cup for the second straight season.
Silva will have two more years of eligibility and will join fellow YSC Academy alums on Pitt in senior defender Jackson Gilman and redshirt sophomore midfielder Logan Oliver.
Pitt lost a number of players to graduation, including midfielders in All-ACC First Team honoree Guilherme Feitosa, Michael Sullivan and Felipe Mercado.
They also lost forwards in Luis Sahmkow and Casper Grening, plus defender Mateo Maillefaud to graduation and forwards in Eben McIntyre and Massimo Murania to the transfer portal. McIntyre landed at Memphis and Murania landed at Fairfield.
Pitt made it to the Quarterfinals this past season and won the ACC Regular Season Title for the first time in program history. They'll look to improve in 2025, with ACC Coach of the Year Jay Vidovich in his 10th season at the helm.
Pitt Men’s Soccer Roster 2025
Graduate: 1 year of eligibility
Midfielder Arnau Vilamitjana
Senior: 1 year of eligibility
Midfielder Mateo Stoka
Defender Noah Hall
Defender Jackson Gillman
Defender Casper Svendby
Goalkeeper Cabral Carter
Redshirt Junior: 2 years of eligibility
Midfielder Marco Silva (Marshall)
Junior: 2 years of eligibility
Forward Zahir Dyke
Forward Albert Thorsen
Forward Alex Hauskrecht (Walk-On)
Midfielder Santiago Ferreira
Midfielder Logan Oliver
GK Jack Moxom
Sophomore: 3 years of eligibility
Forward Tim Baierlein
Forward Lasse Dahl
Midfielder Miguel Bertran
Midfielder Joshua Veychek
Defender Owen Christopher
Defender Mason Dancy
Defender Daniel Gamboa Gonzalez
Defender Nikals Soerensen
Goalkeeper Cooper Sisson
