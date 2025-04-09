Pitt Football Hosts Three-Star CB
On Tuesday, April 8, a three-star cornerback from a strong Texas varsity program visited the Pitt Panthers - Isaiah McMillian.
To date, the 6-foot, 170-pound prospect in the 2026 class has earned offers from Arkansas State, Houston, North Texas, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Southern Mississippi, TCU, Texas State, Tulsa, Utah State, UTEP, UTSA, and Washington State along with Pitt.
The Panthers coaching staff extended the offer to McMillian back on January 9. And on March 17, he announced that he'd booked a Pitt official visit for June 12-14.
Last season, at Katy High School, McMillan logged 41 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 18 pass breakups. The primary driver of his success in the defensive backfield is truly elite speed.
His personal best 100-meter time is a sizzling 10.21 seconds.
Out of Katy High School, McMillian comes from a program with a lot of success behind it. It's a Texas program that annually churns out Power Four talent, including NFL quarterback Andy Dalton, Super Bowl champion and Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Moro Ojomo, and current LSU receiver Nic Anderson to name only a few.
In his X feed, the social media app formerly known as Twitter, McMillian posted two photos following his visit on Tuesday. The first showed the three-star recruit standing with Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, the second alongside Panthers defensive backs coach Archie Collins.
In the upcoming college seasons, Pitt is projected to start returning veteran cornerbacks Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum.
Given their college careers will soon come to an end, a high-potential prospect like McMillian could prove to be one of the more important targets on the board.
