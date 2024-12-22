Takeaways: Pitt Shows Offensive Improvement With Historic Night
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers put on an incredible offensive performance, as they defeated Sam Houston State at the Petersen Events Center to end their non-conference play.
Pitt Sets New Scoring High Under Jeff Capel
Pitt scored 110 points in their victory over Sam Houston, which marks a new-high under head coach Jeff Capel, who is in his seventh season at the helm.
The 110 points Pitt scored marks the first time they've done that this season and just the third time under Capel. They did it twice last season, 100-52 over NC A&T in the season opener on Nov. 6, 2023 and 107-56 over Jacksonville on Nov. 17, 2023.
It is also the most points scored for Pitt since they beat Marshall on Dec. 28, 2016, 112-106. Pitt is also 46-0 all-time when they score 100 or more points.
The team made 38 of its 65 shots from the field, 58.5%, shot 16-for-31 from 3-point range, 51.6%, and shot 18-for-23 from the foul line, 78.3%.
The only game where they shot better overall was against Eastern Kentucky, which they won 96-56 and shot 61.1% from the field.
Pitt started off the game well, going on a 10-0 run, and after allowing Sam Houston back into it at 17-14, they went on a 17-3 run, never letting their opponent get within 10 points.
The Panthers got great contributions from their backcourt, who all played some of their best games of the season.
Senior Ishmael Leggett tied for the lead with 23 points, a season-high for him, as he shot 8-for-12 from the field, 3-for-4 from behind the arc and 4-for-5 from the free throw line. Sophomore Jaland Lowe dropped 18 points and dished out 11 assists, giving him his third double-double of the season.
Freshman Brandin "Beebah" Cummings, who scored 30 points in the last game for Pitt, scored 10 points and shot 5-for-6 from the foul line.
Junior forward Cam Corhen also had a good performance, scoring 15 points and shooting 5-for-7 from both the field and the foul line.
Capel praised his team's efforts and that the great start got them going early on and continued throughout the game.
“Maybe we were rested," Capel said. "I think we’re a good shooting team. We made 16 [3-pointers] tonight. They all were in pretty good rhythm.
"I was pleased with how we started. We got off to a really good start. We’ve been flat the past few times, starting basketball games and so I thought we really got off to a really good start. Got off to a 10-0 start, made them call timeout, but the ball had energy and we passed it. We had 23 assists, so that was really, really good."
Junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham also shared the same sentiments as his head coach, but wants the team to improve defensively going forward.
"I think we all played good offense," Diaz Graham said. "We were all feeling it today, we all made shots today. It was great to make a lot of shots, but we still have to work on our defense now."
Zack Austin Shows His Offensive Finesse
Redshirt senior forward Zack Austin had an incredible offensive performance in the win over Sam Houston.
He scored a season-high 23 points, which also marks the most points he has scored in a game in a Pitt uniform. Austin also shot 8-for-12 from the field, 5-for-9 from 3-point range and made two free throws.
The five 3-pointers rank tied for his career high and his season-high, as he also made five 3-pointers in the overtime road win vs. Ohio State, including the game-winner.
Austin came into this season as a bench player, after starting almost all of last season after transferring in from High Point.
He showed his great defensive prowess, making important rebounds and stellar blocks, but his offense still stayed where it was last season.
Austin eventually made it into the starting lineup beginning with the Virginia Tech game on Dec. 7, a road win to start ACC play,
He also had a good performance vs. Eastern Kentucky, scoring 18 points, shooting 6-for-10 from the field, 2-for-3 from deep and 4-for-4 on free throws.
Pitt will need good performances from Austin going forward, as graduate student guard Damian Dunn, is still out through Jan. 6. Pitt will face Cal on Jan. 1 and Stanford on Jan. 4 to restart ACC play.
Capel likes how Austin has played recently, but that he's been doing good all season long, which has helped the team greatly.
"Well, I think he’s been playing well, period," Capel said. 'I think that all season long, he’s been playing well. He started out the season, defensively, his blocked shots and things like that and as he’s settled into his role on the team.
"He’s shot the ball at a consistent level. I thought he offensive rebounded, he played with great energy, I thought he did some great things defensively. He’s playing really well for us right now."
Guillermo Diaz Graham Gets Confidence Back
Diaz Graham has had a difficult season so far in his third with the program, as his performances haven't matched his ones from his first two seasons.
He has shot 39.2% from the field and a poor 22.0% from 3-point range, which pales in comparison to last season, when he shot 49.1% from the field and 40.5% from deep.
Diaz Graham scored eight points and made two 3-pointers in the win vs. Sam Houston, marking the first game with multiple shots from behind the arc since the home win vs. rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Nov. 15.
"Feel great," Diaz Graham said after the game. "My teammates trust me, my coaches trust me, I trust myself. Being able to see the ball go through the net, of course it helps. It always feels good to make shots."
He has started all 12 games this season, as Capel has spoken previously on his confidence in him to go and get back to his level last season.
Diaz Graham isn't worried too much about his recent struggles, but rather, is just trying to play great all around and then allow his shooting to come back to better form again.
"Just the same, playing for the team, making sure I played good defense and then everything else would happen," Diaz Graham said. "I’m not worried about it, I’m not thinking about it, just thinking about helping the team and keep winning."
