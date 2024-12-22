Eagles Turn to Former Pitt QB Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Philadelphia Eagles have turned to former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett in their road matchup vs. the Washington Commanders in Week 16.
Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered an injury on the fourth play of the second drive, forcing Pickett into the game. The Eagles later announced that Hurts was out for the rest of the game with a concussion.
Pickett came in and completed three passes to wide receiver A.J. Brown, 10 yards, four yards and six yards for his first touchdown with Philadelphia, putting the team up 14-0.
He then threw an interception on the next drive, which would set up the first touchdown for the Commanders.
Pickett made a good handoff to star running back Saquon Barkley, which allowed him to find space and go for 68 yards and a score on the second play of the ensuing drive.
The Eagles didn't score on their next drive, but Pickett would complete a 45-yard pass to Brown on the first play of the drive.
He was 5-for-7 for 70 yards and one touchdown and an interception throught the first three drives of the game.
Pickett came in three games this season prior to this one, but completed one of his three passes, with the completion for five yards.
Pickett came out of Ocean Township High School on Oakhurst, N.J. where he threw for 4,670 yards and 43 touchdowns, while rushing for 873 yards and 17 touchdowns as well.
247Sports rated him the No. 10 pro-style quarterback and No. 13 recruit in New Jersey, Rivals ranked him No. 23 in the state, while ESPN rated him the No. 25 quarterback and No. 21 recruit in New Jersey, all in the Class of 2017, respectively.
Pickett served as one of the best ever Pitt quarterbacks, with his 2021 season featuring as one of the finest by a signal caller in program history.
He completed 334-of-497 passes, 67.2%, for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to seven interceptions, as he led the Panthers to their first 10-win regular season in more than 40 years and their first ACC Championship. His passing yards and passing touchdowns are program records for a season.
Pickett finished his Pitt career with 12,303 passing yards and 81 passing touchdowns, both also program records and would earn himself that First Round NFL Draft selection in 2022, with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking him at No. 20.
He struggled with the Steelers, going 14-10 overall and completing 446-of-713 passes, 62.6%, for 4,744 yards and 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in two seasons with the franchise.
The Steelers traded Pickett this past offseason to the Eagles for a fourth round draft pick, while landing a third round draft pick in return for him.
Despite not performing to his best the first two seasons in the NFL, Pickett has a chance to build his career with Philadelphia and re-discover the play he had at Pitt.
