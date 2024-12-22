Former Pitt DL Transfers to Tulsa
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had one of their former players find a new school where they'll play next season.
Redshirt junior defensive lineman Nakhi Johnson, who announced he was heading for the transfer portal on Nov. 28, landed at Tulsa, as the program announced they signed him. He has one year left of eligibility.
Johnson came to Pitt as a top recruit in the Class of 2021 out of nearby West Mifflin High School.
247Sports and Rivals both rated him as a four-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 198 in the country, No. 13 edge rusher and No. 8 recruit in Pennsylvania, while 247Sports had him at No. 171 in the United States, No. 7 in the commonwealth and No. 6 weakside defensive end.
He played in just two games in 2021, in the blowout wins against UMass in Week 1 and New Hampshire in Week 4, totaling three tackles, preserving his redshirt and winning an ACC Championship.
Johnson played in eight games in 2022 as a reserve defensive end, making three tackles and a sack in the win vs. Rhode Island in Week 4.
He played in 10 games in 2023, still as a reserve defensive end, making three tackles and an assisted tackle for loss.
Johnson has played in 11 games this season, with 14 tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a pass breakup. He made the move from defensive end to defensive tackle prior to the season, giving him more chances to play.
He had a season-high four tackles in the 73-17 win vs. Youngstown State at home in Week 4. He made three tackles and a tackle for loss in the 55-24 win vs. Kent State at home in Week 1. He also made three tackles in the 38-34 comeback win vs. rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home in Week 3.
Johnson played 325 snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the second most of any Pitt defensive tackle outside of redshirt freshman Isaiah "Ghost" Neal, who has played 341 snaps.
He was the first of 14 players who have departed Pitt following the end of the regular season for the transfer portal.
Johnson is also one of five former Pitt players that have found new schools. This includes fellow defensive lineman in walk-on/redshirt sophomore Thomas Aden, who landed at Kent State, and fellow redshirt juniors in offensive lineman Terrence Moore, who departed for Toledo, defensive back Noah Biglow, who landed at Louisiana Tech, and quarterback Nate Yarnell, who transferred to Texas State.
The other Panthers on defense who transferred feature defenisve linemen, redshirt junior Elliot Donald and redshirt freshman David Ojiegbe, sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass and redshirt freshman defensive back Jaremiah Anglin Jr.
Pitt had five other offensive players enter the transfer portal, including redshirt freshman quarterbackTy Dieffenbach, running backs in senior Rodney Hammond Jr. and redshirt freshman Montravius Lloyd and wide receivers in redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds and redshirt freshmanLamar Seymore.
Pitt will have five returning defensive tackles on the roster going into next season, featuring rising redshirt juniors Sean FitzSimmons and Nick James, rising redshirt sophomore Isaiah "Ghost" Neal, rising sophomore Francis Brewu and rising redshirt freshman Jahsear Whittington.
