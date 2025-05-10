Pitt Offer Breakdown: Three Texas Prospects Added to List
The Pitt Panthers extended offers to a long list of recruits out of Texas in recent weeks.
Below, we've broken down three notable newcomers to Pittsburgh's 2027 board.
SaRod Baker
Since the Pitt Panthers offered 2027 running back SaRod Baker last week, he added Central Florida, New Mexico State, and Jacksonville State to his list. Previously, Minnesota, San Diego State, Texas State, UTEP, Sacramento State, and Stephen F. Austin made up his scholarship offer list.
Similar to Pitt running back Desmond Reid, Baker is a dangerous playmaker as both a rusher and a receiver.
As a sophomore last fall, he rushed for 526 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. He also snagged 43 balls for 477 yards and four touchdowns.
Jaderian Jones
At 6-foot-2, 300 pounds coming out of his sophomore season, Jaderian Jones has a very bright future at the defensive tackle position. Last season, he recorded 29 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.
He's so far picked up offers from Arizona State, Kansas State, Miami, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, SMU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, North Texas, Prairie View A&M, Sacramento State, San Diego State, and Tulsa.
Look for a big season out of Jones this year at South Oak Cliff, a quality program in Dallas.
Aiden Evans
The Pitt Panthers recently offered cornerback Aiden Evans out of Lewisville, Texas. Last season as a sophomore, he recorded 48 total tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, seven pass breakups, and he scored three touchdowns.
To date, he's stacked up offers from Arkansas, Colorado State, North Texas, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Southern Mississippi, UNLV, and Sacramento State.
At 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Evans is a versatile and aggressive defensive back prospect who can play multiple roles in the defensive backfield. Along with his on-paper position fit at cornerback, he played plenty of safety last season and proves to be a skilled open-field tackler.
