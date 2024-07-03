Pitt Women's' Basketball F to Miss Upcoming Season
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers suffered an early setback, as they will not have one of their incoming women's basketball forwards for next season.
Kiara Willliams, a freshman forward, underwent successful surgery on a lower leg injury that will keep her out for the upcoming 2024-25 season, the program announced.
She played for Palm Bay High School in Palm Bay, Fla. and averaged 10.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game as a senior last season. She helped lead her team to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) 4A Girls Basketball Playoffs.
Williams also had six double-doubles and averaged 0.8 blocks per game, ranking first and second in Florida 4A District 8, respectively.
She also had a great junior campaign in the 2022-23 season, where she averaged 13.1 points and 8.0 rebounds, along with 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
"We certainly wish Kiara well as she starts her recovery process," Pitt head coach Tory Verdi said in a press release. "She will work hard with our training staff over the coming months, and we expect her to make a full recovery. Despite this setback, she has a bright future ahead."
Williams was one of two recruits in the Class of 2024 for the Panthers, along with 6-foot guard Audrey Biggs, who played for Boyd County High School in Ashland, Ky.
Pitt added a number of players to their roster in the transfer portal, including guards in Amiya Jenkins and Brooklynn Miles from Kentucky and Mikayla Johnson from Colorado, plus forwards in Khadija Faye from Texas and Makayla Elmore from Clemson.
The Panthers also added an international wing in Jovana Spasovski from Serbia in early June, who rounded out their additions to two incoming freshman, five transfers and one international signing, for eight overall
There are also returners in guards, like senior Bella Perkins, juniors Raeven Boswell, Marley Washenitz and Aislin Malcolm and sophomore Aaryn Battle, plus sophomore forward Lauren Rust.
Pitt also had a few players depart the program after last season. This includes forwards in All-ACC First Team honoree and ACC Most Improved Player of the Year in Liatu King who transferred to Notre Dame, Rapuluchi Ayodele who transferred to Tennessee, Gabby Hutcherson who transferred to Duquesne and guard Jasmine Timmerson who transferred to Davidson.
