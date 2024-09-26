Pitt Volleyball 2026 Commit Earns National Recognition
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers volleyball team have some exceptional players coming in to the program in the future, including one who is one of the best high school players in the country.
The AVCA named their Girls High School National Player of the Year Watch List, with 24 players across 11 states, which includes outside hitter Ayanna Watson, a Pitt volleyball Class of 2026 commit.
Watson plays for Bishop Gorman High School Las Vegas and also for Vegas Aces 16 Under Armour, her travel team.
She had a stellar sophomore campaign, leading the Gaels with 605 kills, 5.7 per set, while coming in second with a .392 hitting percentage, 52 total blocks, 56 service aces, 0.5 per set and third with 373 digs. She also was impressive in serve receive, making 601 receptions with only 13 errors.
Watson played a massive role in Bishop Gorman finishing with a 34-5 overall record, 12-0 record in the Class 5A Southern - Desert Conference and Las Vegas 5A State Champions in 2023.
She has continued her great play into 2024, as Bishop Gorman is 14-6 and 6-0 in the Class 5A Southern - Desert Conference. Their losses have come to some of the best teams in the country, including teams in Florida and California.
Watson is leading her team with 366 kills, 7.2 per set, and hitting an impressive .496 clip, while also making 171 digs, 3.4 per set, second best on the Gaels.
Her high school and club teammate, Trinity Thompson, also committed to Pitt this summer and is the setter for Bishop Gorman. She leads the team with 614 assists, 9.7 per set, and is second on the team with 19 service aces, 0.4 per set.
Watson and Thompson are two of the five commitments in the Class of 2026. This includes outside hitter/libero/defensive specialist Izzy Masten from Tri-West Hendricks High School in Lizton, Ind., outside hitter Lola Sageer of Liverpool High School in Liverpool, N.Y. and setter Isabella Hoppe of Pine Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pa.
The Class of 2026 is one of the best Pitt volleyball has ever had and will ensure that the success they have had in recent years continues on through the rest of the decade.
