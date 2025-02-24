Under the Radar: Three Pitt 2026 Receiver Recruits
This series outlines our take on potentially overlooked prospects at each position group on the Pitt Panthers 2026 offer board. Today, we break down a trio of receiver recruits who fit that category.
All three of the following pass-catchers are located in the state of Florida which makes sense given the way Pitt has targeted the receiver-rich state in recent years.
Zamarii Sanders
- Notable Offers: Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Pitt, Texas A&M
Zamarii Sanders is a lightning bolt offensively and as a return man, owning eye-popping track scores with a 10.27 (100m) and a 20.50 (200m).
Those are blistering times. When you’re one of the fastest high school athletes in the state of Florida, to be labeled ‘fast’ is an understatement.
That elite speed translates well on the football field. Sanders has proven as much at two prominent programs in the Sunshine State, first at American Heritage before transferring to Cardinal Newman in West Palm Beach.
As you can imagine, Sanders is a very threatening receiver on verticals. His jet sweep game is exciting. And he’s a threat to take it to the house every time he returns a kickoff or punt.
While Sanders may not seem entirely overlooked with a few high-level offers in tow, he’s unranked entirely, with no stars, via 247Sports and he ranked No. 712 overall per On3.
Without question, Sanders has the ability to far outplay those projections.
- Click here for Sanders’ junior season highlights. (His season was cut short due to eligibility issues following his transfer from American Heritage to Cardinal Newman).
Demetrice McCray
- Notable Offers: Boston College, Illinois, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh
From a Pitt football standpoint, Demetrice McCray draws comparisons to Panthers receiver Kenny Johnson.
At 6-foot and in the 190-pound ballpark, he’s a quality, well-rounded pass-catcher who can play on the perimeter or out of the slot.
Per MaxPreps, the Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy product averaged over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown per game in 2024. In just eight games as a junior, he reeled in 36 balls for 894 yards and nine touchdowns.
McCray has excellent vertical skills, he’s very capable when it comes to elevating, high-pointing, and fighting for the football, and his short-to-intermediate game is equally impressive.
The Florida product is set to take an official visit at Pittsburgh in June. We can be sure that Panthers quarterback commit Angelo Renda would be thrilled to have McCray onboard as a future passing target.
Diondre Smith
- Notable Offers: Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Pittsburgh
He’s unranked via 247Sports. But when you play the film, you might be scratching your head as to why he could fly under the radar within national rankings.
Diondre Smith runs circles around defenders when he gets the ball in space.
Florida is chock-full of dynamic pass-catchers with big-time speed, capable of being playmakers on the Power Four stage both on the perimeter or in the slot of an offense as well as returning kicks. And Smith fits that box, without question.
On January 30, Pitt extended an offer to the Neptune Beach (Fla.) Duncan U. Fletcher speedster. It’ll be interesting to see if the 5-foot-11 athlete will visit the Panthers between now and Signing Day.
Given his explosive and versatile set of tools, Smith would fit the Kade Bell offense well.
