Pitt Twin Walk-On OL Duo Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have lost more players to the transfer portal following the end of their spring football practices.
Pitt redshirt sophomore walk-on offensive linemen in twins Brody and Graysen Riffe both announced they are entering the transfer portal with three seasons left of eligibility.
The Riffe twins hail from Ocoee, Fla. and played for West Orange High School, about 15 miles west of Orlando.
They were three-year lettermen for West Orange, helping them win three district championships. Brody Riffe had 23 pancakes as a senior in 2022, while Graysen Riffe had 17 pancakes that same season.
The twins also lettered in both volleyball and track and field, showing their athleticisim all year round.
Former Pitt offensive line coach Dave Borbely watched them in December 2022 and made them preferred walk-on offers.
The twins made a visit the following month to Pitt and would commit on Jan. 24, 2023.
Brody and Graysen Riffe spent two seasons with the Panthers, redshirting in 2023 and also in 2024, plus this past spring practices. They didn't see the field in either season.
They serve as the third and fourth players from Pitt that entered the transfer portal following spring practices, along with redshirt senior tight end Jake Renda and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Andy Jean, who transferred in from Florida on Jan. 4.
Pitt added three transfer offensive lineman in the winter window, in sixth year Jeffrey Persi from Michigan, redshirt senior Keith Gouveia from Richmond and redshirt junior Kendall Stanley from Charlotte.
They also have returning starters in redshirt junior Ryan Baer, redshirt senior Lyndon Cooper and junior BJ Williams.
The Panthers have a number of scholarship offensive lineman headed into 2025. This includes redshirt senior Terrence Enos Jr., redshirt juniors in Isaiah Montgomery and Jackson Brown, redshirt sophomores in Ryan Caretta and Tai Ray and redshirt freshmen in Caleb Holmes, Jiavanni Cooley, Adham Abouraya, Mason Lindsay and Moritz Schmoranzer.
They also have four incoming offensive lineman in the Class of 2025, who signed their National Letter of Intent on Dec. 4.
This includes Shep Turk from nearby Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pa., Torian Chester from Westover High School in Albany, Ga., Jordan Fields out of North Shore High School in Houston and Akram Elnagmi, who hails from the NFL Academy in London, U.K.
