Pitt OL Departs for Transfer Portal

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers lost another offensive lineman to the transfer portal after the end of spring practices.
Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Adham Abouraya announced on Twitter that he is leaving Pitt and entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.
Abouraya hails from Dowington, PA from the eastern side of the state and played football for Dowington East High School, where he was a three-year starter.
His play led Downington East to an 11-1 record, the Ches-Mont championship and semifinals of the PIAA District 1 Class 6A playoffs, as they averaged 270 rushing yards per game. His performances also earned him first team All-Ches-Mont and first team Daily Local News All-Area honors.
Abouraya committed to Pitt on March 23, 2023, picking them over offers from Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse and West Virginia.
He was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024 and would enroll in Pitt in the summer before his freshman season.
Abouraya didn't see the field at all in 2024 and would redshirt, which allows him to have four years of eligibility wherever he goes.
He is the third offensive lineman from Pitt that has entered the transfer portal after spring practices, joining redshirt sophomore twin duo in walk-ons Brody and Graysen Riffe.
Abouraya is also the fifth player that departed from the Panthers for the transfer portal this week, redshirt senior tight end Jake Renda and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Andy Jean, who transferred in from Florida on Jan. 4.
Pitt added three transfer offensive lineman in the winter window, in sixth year Jeffrey Persi from Michigan, redshirt senior Keith Gouveia from Richmond and redshirt junior Kendall Stanley from Charlotte.
They also have returning starters in redshirt junior Ryan Baer, redshirt senior Lyndon Cooper and junior BJ Williams.
The Panthers have a number of scholarship offensive lineman headed into 2025. This includes redshirt senior Terrence Enos Jr., redshirt juniors in Isaiah Montgomery and Jackson Brown, redshirt sophomores in Ryan Caretta and Tai Ray and redshirt freshmen in Caleb Holmes, Jiavanni Cooley, Mason Lindsay and Moritz Schmoranzer.
They also have four incoming offensive lineman in the Class of 2025, who signed their National Letter of Intent on Dec. 4.
This includes Shep Turk from nearby Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, PA, Torian Chester from Westover High School in Albany, GA, Jordan Fields out of North Shore High School in Houston and Akram Elnagmi, who hails from the NFL Academy in London, U.K.
