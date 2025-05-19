Texas DB Talks Pitt Football, Official Visits
Among several heavily pursued prospects out of Texas set for official visits with the Pitt Panthers on June 12-14 is safety Davis Kinney out of Fort Bend Travis High School in Richmond.
He's a 6-foot, 185-pound rising senior with a 4.55 40-yard dash score, a 39-inch vertical, and a 3.6 GPA listed in his X profile.
Panthers defensive coordinator Randy Bates extended the offer back on January 28. It was the beginning of a recruitment leading to his three-day trip to Pittsburgh next month, one of four scheduled official visits.
Stops at Arizona State, Northwestern, and Oregon State round out the tail end of his college search.
Amid his narrowing recruitment, Kinney connected with Inside the Panthers On SI on Sunday evening.
What have you been up to lately? Are you running track?
"I played baseball this spring."
"I've been playing baseball pretty much my whole life. Played it growing up, little league, played mostly outfield, which I think helps, definitely, with my DB skills, with the ball."
"I recently played through high school, played through middle school, played select, travel, and then finished up this recent season and getting ready for my senior season now."
You have some appealing offers, including Northwestern which tells me you're a very good student, and official visits lined up. Big picture, is this how you hoped your recruitment would unfold? Are you happy with where things stand?
"Yes, I think my recruiting definitely panned out how I thought it would, especially growing up. I always wanted to be in this position, always looked up to the older people that I knew, like I definitely want to be in their shoes when I'm older."
"I'm definitely living it now, and I definitely have some visits planned. I'm excited for all of them. I'm definitely excited to get on some of these campus and see what they have to offer. I love the schools that I'm visiting and plan on visiting, and just ready for it."
Strong safety, free safety, nickel...Although each scheme is different, where do you see yourself fitting best at the next level?
"I think, personally, that I could probably have the opportunity to play all three. I just have to put the work in to do it, which I definitely think I can. I'm definitely going to start working this summer, but I think I could see myself playing all three in college."
You've been recruited by Coach Corey Sanders, one of the most well-known and established members of the Pitt coaching staff. Tell me about Coach Sanders?
"Coach Sanders is a great guy. The first time I met him, I knew he was going to be a great guy to talk to, great guy to learn from. He's a great guy, he's a very high football IQ guy, definitely."
"I loved talking to him when he first came to see me and my family. It helped take a big jump in meeting the coach, and someone I trust, I could see myself being coached by. Coach Sanders is just an overall great guy."
Pitt's defensive coordinator Randy Bates is a different personality, but seems generally easy to get along with, easy to like. What are your thoughts on Coach Bates?
"Coach Bates was actually the first to come out and offer me, the Pitt (offer), and it meant a lot. From there on, I've had a great connection with Coach Bates. We've been locked in since."
What are you looking forward to when it comes to your official visit in Pittsburgh a few weeks from now?
"Well, I'm definitely looking forward to meeting the other players that I'm going to be on the trip with. Those could possibly be my teammates if I go to Pitt."
“I’m definitely looking to get around the coaching staff, the players, the environment, and the city. I'm looking forward to getting around the academics too.
“I’m just looking forward to meeting people on the trip and then seeing the city of Pittsburgh.”
Big picture, what was it about Pitt that made it one of the chosen few schools you'll take a closer look at before deciding on a school?
“Well, Pitt stood out to me because they were one of my early offers. I also like what the school had to offer both academic-wise and football-wise, and then I thought that could be a perfect one, a great fit for me, where I could see myself playing at the next level.”
Do you have a plan for making a final decision following your official visits?
“I plan on shutting it down before my senior year, go ahead and play the season, focusing on playing football.”
