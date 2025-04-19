Pitt Guard Transfers to Big East School
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers saw one of their former guards find their new program for next season.
Former Pitt guard Amsal Delalić, who entered the transfer portal on March 25, has transferred to DePaul, according to his agent Stevan Petrovic, where he'll have three years of eligibility.
Delalić functions as a wing, standing at 6-foot-8, and hails from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He played during the 2023-24 season for Boruc Nektar a team in the Bosnia - Division I, where he made appearances in 23 games.
He averaged 23.0 minutes, 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, respectively, while shooting 43.6% from the field, 41.6% from 3-point range and 79.7% from the foul line.
Delalić turned 21 in July 2023, but since he hadn't played collegiate basketball, he had four years left of eligibility before coming to Pitt. Eurospects also ranked him as the No. 26 player born in 2003 in Europe.
He committed to Pitt on May 17, 2024 and joined fellow freshmen in guard Brandin Cummings from Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa. and forward Amdy Ndiaye from Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Conn.
Delalić suffered a set back early on, with injury to his shooting hand in practice back on Sept. 26, that kept him out for six weeks and made him miss the first two games of the season.
He started two games, both on the road, a 91-88 comeback, overtime win over Ohio State on Nov. 29 and a 90-57 blowout loss vs. Mississippi State in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 4.
Delalić played a small role for the Panthers this season, appearing in 21 games and averaging 13.4 minutes, 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 46.2% from the field, 35.3% from 3-point range and 50.0% from the foul line.
He scored in the double-digits just once, with 14 points on 6-for-13 shooting in a 74-65 home win over Miami at home on Feb. 15.
Delalić is one of six transfers from the Panthers this past offseason, as the roster saw many changes.
This includes in All-ACC Third Team honoree guard Jaland Lowe, who transferred to Kentucky, plus forwards in Papa Amadou Kante, Marlon Barnes Jr., plus twins in Guillermo Diaz Graham, who transferred to San Francisco, and Jorge Diaz Graham.
The Panthers only have three returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen, Ndiaye and Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
Pitt has added through the transfer portal, with Iowa State duo of guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson, Oregon State guard Damarco Minor and South Alabama forward Barry Dunning Jr.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Guard Damarco Minor (Oregon State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (South Alabama)
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
