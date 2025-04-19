Pitt Guard Transfers to Big East School

NEWS: Pittsburgh transfer Amsal Delalic has committed to DePaul, his agent Stevan Petrovic tells me



The 6-8 guard from Bosnia & Herzegovina, averaged 3.8 points, 2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game during ACC play in 11 MPG



Amsal shot 47% and 36% from 3, played pro in the… pic.twitter.com/wuJ6myT6QP