Purdue Can End Two Unfortunate Droughts With Win Over Rutgers on Saturday
A month that once looked manageable on the schedule has gotten away from Purdue. On Saturday, the Boilermakers will play their final game of October, hosting Rutgers for Homecoming. They're hoping to put an end to some ugly droughts this weekend.
When the calendar turned to October, Purdue was prepared for the lightest portion of its schedule, playing No. 22 Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Rutgers. But it's been a rough three weeks for the program, losing the first three games.
Those losses extended Purdue's Big Ten losing streak to 13 games. In 2024, the team finished the year with a 0-9 record in conference play, and it has suffered losses to USC, Illinois, Minnesota, and Northwestern this year.
Purdue's last victory over a Big Ten team — and a Power Four opponent — came on Nov. 25, 2023, when it defeated Indiana 35-31 at Ross-Ade Stadium.
But that's not the only bad drought the Boilermakers hope to snap. They enter Saturday's game against Rutgers with a 0-2 record against the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers won a 14-12 game in Piscataway in 2017 and defeated Purdue 37-30 in 2020 in West Lafayette.
Maybe that's not a losing "streak" by definition, but Purdue is the only program in the Big Ten that has not yet defeated Rutgers. And, yes, that includes the four former Pac-12 schools, which joined the league in 2024.
So, yeah, there is a lot on the line for Purdue when Rutgers walks into Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
Boilers face challenging month of November
Why was October such an important month for Purdue? Because the schedule gets a lot more challenging in November. The Boilermakers have let a few opportunities slip away, which puts an even heavier emphasis on this weekend's clash with Rutgers.
After Saturday's Homecoming contest, the Boilermakers have only four games remaining on the schedule. Three of those opponents are currently ranked in the Associated Press' Top 25, and two of those games are on the road. Here's the November slate for Barry Odom and the Boilers:
- Nov. 1 — at No. 25 Michigan (5-2)
- Nov. 8 — vs. No. 1 Ohio State (7-0)
- Nov. 15 — at Washington (5-2)
- Nov. 28 — vs. No. 2 Indiana (7-0)
The combined record of those four opponents is 24-4. Ohio State and Indiana are currently ranked as the top two teams in the country.
If Purdue can't pull out a win this weekend against Rutgers, there's a real possibility that it will end the season with another winless record in Big Ten play.
Related stories on Purdue football
- HOW SINGLETON CHANGES OFFENSE: Head coach Barry Odom said that starter Ryan Browne is "doubtful" for Saturday's game against Rutgers. How would Malachi Singleton change the offense? CLICK HERE
- KICKOFF TIME FOR PURDUE-MICHIGAN ANNOUNCED: Purdue is playing its fair share of night games this season, with the Big Ten adding another late kickoff to the Boilermakers' 2025 schedule. CLICK HERE
- OPENING SPREAD FOR PURDUE-RUTGERS: Purdue remains an underdog as it heads into this weekend's Homecoming game against Rutgers. Neither team has won a Big Ten game this season. CLICK HERE